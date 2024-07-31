Disney’s 30-Year Landmark Resort Set for Demolition, 2025 to See Widespread Closures

One of Disney’s most popular resorts faces a daunting change, which could mean anything from a lengthy refurbishment to a full-blown closure.

Walt Disney World Resort offers a diverse range of accommodations to cater to every guest’s preference and budget. From budget-friendly options to luxurious retreats, these resorts are more than just places to sleep; they are immersive experiences that enhance the overall magic of a Disney vacation.

For those seeking a more affordable stay, Disney’s Value Resorts provides a fun and functional base for exploring the parks. Properties like Pop Century and Art of Animation offer playful theming, with characters and iconic scenes adorning the buildings.

In one moment, you might be in the 60s at one resort, and then across the hourglass bridge, you might walk into what appears to be Radiator Springs. While amenities may be more limited compared to higher-tier resorts (no table service dining, for example), these options are ideal for families on a budget.

Stepping up to the Moderate Resorts offers a more upscale experience.

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, with its tropical ambiance and winding rivers, provides a relaxing escape. Coronado Springs Resort, inspired by Spanish and Mexican cultures, boasts a grand central tower and a serene atmosphere. These resorts often feature multiple pools, including themed areas for children and adults. Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort has soared in popularity now that it is the hub of the Disney Skyliner, making it a perfect method of transportation.

The pinnacle of luxury is found in Disney’s Deluxe Resorts. Properties such as the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and the Polynesian Village Resort offer unparalleled elegance and service.

The Grand Floridian, with its Victorian architecture and impeccable attention to detail, transports guests to a bygone era of opulence with a touch of Mary Poppins. The Polynesian Village Resort evokes the spirit of the South Pacific with its tropical landscaping and overwater bungalows, and new Moana flair.

One of the standout features of Disney World resorts is their themed pools. These aquatic playgrounds are more than just places to cool off; they are immersive experiences in themselves. Disney’s Beach Club Resort boasts Stormalong Bay, a sprawling complex featuring a lazy river, a sandy bottom pool, and a thrilling water slide. The Polynesian Village Resort’s volcano-shaped pool, complete with a slide and a waterfall, is a tropical paradise for guests of all ages.

Staying on Disney property offers numerous advantages beyond luxurious accommodations.

Guests enjoy convenient transportation options, including complimentary buses, monorails, the Disney Skyliner, and boats, providing easy access to the theme parks and Disney Springs. Exclusive perks, such as early entry to the parks and extended evening hours, are often available to certain resort guests.

Additionally, the immersive theming and impeccable service create a truly magical experience that extends beyond the park gates.

Whether you’re seeking a budget-friendly stay or an indulgent retreat, Disney World resorts offer something for everyone. With their enchanting theming, exceptional amenities, and convenient location, these accommodations contribute significantly to the overall magic of a Disney vacation.

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge is a captivating retreat that transports guests to the heart of the American wilderness. Opened in 1994, the resort is meticulously themed after the grandeur of the national parks, with towering lodgepole pines, authentic totem poles, and a massive stone fireplace reminiscent of Yellowstone National Park’s Old Faithful Inn.

The resort’s dining options are equally impressive. Guests can savor a variety of cuisines, from Whispering Canyon Cafe to the casual comfort food at the Roaring Fork Restaurant. For a truly unique experience, the Artist Point restaurant offers a character dining experience with Snow White, and her friends.

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge has garnered a strong following among Disney enthusiasts. Its serene atmosphere, combined with the convenience of boat transportation to Magic Kingdom, makes it a popular choice for families and couples alike. The resort’s attention to detail and commitment to its cozy immersive theming have solidified its status as a beloved destination within the Walt Disney World Resort complex.

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge has been around for 30 years and has quickly captured the hearts of the millions that have stayed over that time.

Recent permit filings have ignited speculation about a potentially significant refurbishment project at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort.

A permit issued to Adena Corporation, a long-standing Disney contractor, outlines “general construction” with a remarkably extended completion date of December 25, 2026. This atypical timeframe suggests a project of considerable scope and duration, as we have seen with other recent hotel refurbishments, from Disney’s BoardWalk Inn to Disney’s Polynesian Resort.

Typically, Adena Corporation has been associated with large-scale theme park projects, such as roller coasters and expansive entertainment venues. However, the current permit is under the purview of Disney’s Facility Asset Management, indicating a focus on infrastructure and maintenance rather than creative enhancements.

While Disney has not officially announced any major renovations for Wilderness Lodge, ongoing exterior refurbishments at the Boulder Ridge Villas section of the resort provide a precedent for construction activity at the property.

However, the newly filed permit signals a project of far greater magnitude and complexity due to its extended timeline.

The discrepancy between the contractor’s typical project scope and the nature of this permit raises questions about the exact nature of the planned renovations. It is possible that the project encompasses a comprehensive overhaul of guest rooms, public spaces, or even the resort’s infrastructure. Alternatively, the permit may indicate a larger-scale project that includes elements of both guest-facing improvements and behind-the-scenes enhancements.

As details remain scarce, speculation about the specifics of the Wilderness Lodge refurbishment is inevitable. However, the extended timeframe and the involvement of a major construction contractor suggest a significant undertaking that could potentially redefine the guest experience at this beloved Disney resort.

At the moment, it is quite clear Disney is looking to revamp a lot of their long-standing hotels.

Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort, a favorite among Disney World visitors, is set to experience significant disruptions due to planned refurbishments. Starting in January 2025, the resort’s centerpiece, Stormalong Bay, will close for six months for routine maintenance.

Adding to the inconvenience, the Yacht Club Resort will also undergo a guest room refurbishment from January to May 2025.

Additionally, Disney has announced an extensive room refurbishment project at Bay Lake Tower in Disney’s Contemporary Resort. This project is slated to begin in September 2024 and continue until September 2025. Guests should anticipate construction noise and possible detours, necessitating extra travel time around Bay Lake Tower during this period.

What Disney hotel do you think needs a refurbishment?