Pornographic Video Shown To Non-Consenting Disney World Guests

Days after a leak exposed more than one terabyte of internal Slack communications at The Walt Disney Company, a Walt Disney World Resort guest has revealed the horrifying information they found on a memory card at EPCOT.

Last weekend, an anonymous hacking group called Nullbulge published what they alleged were thousands of internal messages from different divisions of The Walt Disney Company. They claimed to have hacked over 10,000 channels, writing that the data contained “unreleased projects, raw images and code, some logins, links to internal API/web pages, and more!”

“Have fun sifting through it; there is a lot there,” the hackers wrote.

The data included everything from trivial conversations and photos of employees’ dogs to employee performance assessments and ESPN leadership programs. Some documents even detailed unreleased projects.

Some readers claimed that documents proved The Walt Disney Company forced Marvel star Jeremy Renner to shut down the “Jeremy Renner Official” app, viewing it as competition for Disney+. The allegation originated from a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) by @staidindoors and couldn’t be verified.

Okay so just going through these and this is crazy. Disney forced Jeremy Renner to shut down the popular Renner app using a non-compete clause in his Marvel contract. Internal emails show they saw it as a legitimate threat to Disney+, and possibly all other media as well.

“Disney is investigating this matter,” a Disney spokesperson told Deadline on Monday. They would not confirm the legitimacy of individual documents and conversations.

A representative for Nullbulge told The Wall Street Journal that they targeted the Mouse House “due to how it handles artist contracts, its approach to AI, and its … pretty blatant disregard for the consumer.”

As Disney prepares to notify cast members about potential data breaches and at-risk personal information, one Disney Parks fan used the timely leak story to recount finding an obscene-data-filled memory card at EPCOT.

Redditor u/First_Confection6307 and their husband found an SD card on the ground in the EPCOT World Showcase. They assumed it belonged to a family on vacation and checked the memory card for any identifying information that could help find its owners. Instead, they found something “very, very unfortunate.”

The social media user explained that the SD card contained imagery of “a curly-haired male…enjoying himself and his camera.”

“My naive self learned that there are some sick people out there,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “We took it to the [concierge] in hopes they find the guy and ban him.”

Notify Guest Services or security if you see anything concerning at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort.

