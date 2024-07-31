U.S. Department of Transportation Launches Massive Investigation After Thousands of Disney Guests Left Stranded

The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) has officially launched a significant investigation into a major airline after countless delays and cancelations left thousands of folks, including those flying to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, stranded at dozens of airports recently.

Department of Transportation Launches Investigation Into Delta Airlines After Countless Delays, Cancelations Leave Thousands of Disney Guests Stranded

Travelers should brace for ongoing chaos with Delta Air Lines as the airline faces its fifth day of flight cancellations and delays following a global software outage on July 19. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has investigated the disruptions, citing many consumer complaints against Delta. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated, “We have made clear to Delta that they must take care of their passengers and honor their customer service commitments.

.@USDOT has opened an investigation into Delta Air Lines to ensure the airline is following the law and taking care of its passengers during continued widespread disruptions. All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly, and I will make sure that right is upheld. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) July 23, 2024

@USDOT has opened an investigation into Delta Air Lines to ensure the airline is following the law and taking care of its passengers during continued widespread disruptions. All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly, and I will make sure that right is upheld. – @SecretaryPete on X

“This is not just the right thing to do; it’s the law, and our department will leverage the full extent of our investigative and enforcement power to ensure the rights of Delta’s passengers are upheld.” As of Tuesday afternoon, July 23, Delta had canceled more than 400 flights and delayed approximately 860, according to FlightAware. Delta Air Lines acknowledged the DOT’s investigation and confirmed it cooperated fully.

The airline attributed the disruptions to a faulty Windows update from cybersecurity vendor CrowdStrike, which rendered IT systems globally inoperable. Delta stated its teams are working tirelessly to restore normal operations. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian mentioned on Monday that the airline is striving to restore the software that tracks and schedules flight crews, though he noted it might take a few days to normalize operations fully.

“We’ve got everyone around the company working around the clock to get this operation where it needs to be,” Bastian said. In response to the outage, Delta offered travel waivers to affected customers, allowing them to change itineraries and rebook flights without additional fees. However, Secretary Buttigieg emphasized that under new federal regulations, customers are entitled to prompt cash refunds if they opt not to rebook.

“Delta must provide prompt refunds to consumers who choose not to take rebooking, free rebooking for those who do, and timely reimbursements for food and hotel stays to consumers affected by these delays and cancellations, as well as adequate customer service assistance,” Buttigieg wrote on X. Millions of Microsoft users worldwide were affected by the flawed update from CrowdStrike, which the company described as a “software glitch” and not a cyberattack.

After identifying the issue, CrowdStrike withdrew the problematic file that disrupted customers’ systems. Delta’s technical issues bear similarities to the Southwest Airlines debacle during the 2022 holiday travel season, where thousands of flights were canceled, leaving millions of travelers stranded. The DOT subsequently ordered Southwest to pay a $140 million civil penalty, the largest ever levied by the department for consumers.

Delta Air Lines’ ongoing flight disruptions are expected to impact travelers heading to Disney theme parks. With over 400 flights canceled and nearly 860 delayed as of Tuesday afternoon, visitors may face significant travel challenges. The global software outage that began last Friday affected Delta’s operations and caused widespread inconvenience.

Disney guests relying on Delta to reach the theme parks should prepare for potential delays and cancellations. Travelers are advised to check their flight status regularly and explore alternative arrangements if necessary. Delta is offering travel waivers for affected customers, allowing itinerary changes without additional fees, but federal regulations also guarantee the option of cash refunds.

The airline’s technical difficulties mirror those experienced by Southwest Airlines during the 2022 holiday season, which resulted in substantial penalties from the Department of Transportation. As Delta works to resolve its IT issues, Disney-bound travelers should remain vigilant and plan accordingly to minimize vacation disruptions.