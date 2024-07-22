Urgent U.S. Government Warning Precedes Airplane Explosions Targeting Disney Guests

It looks like the ongoing heatwaves in Florida are doing more than just leaving guests with heatstroke at Walt Disney World. Now, airlines are being heavily impacted by the heat, with some reports of explosions being caused from it.

Walt Disney World, a beacon of family fun and fantasy, resides in a unique location – Florida’s vast swamplands, secured by Walt Disney for its affordability. While the sunshine allows for year-round operation, Florida’s reputation as one of the hottest states in the US presents a challenge for theme park guests, particularly during the summer months.

While Northern Florida experiences milder summers, central Florida, where Disney World is situated, sees temperatures soar into the upper 90s (°F) or even surpass 100°F during peak season (June-August). Coupled with high humidity, the heat index, a measure of perceived temperature, can easily reach dangerous levels exceeding 100°F.

This scorching environment poses significant health risks.

Heatstroke, a medical emergency caused by the body’s inability to regulate temperature, sends thousands to the emergency room annually, and can even be fatal. While data on sunstroke specifically (heatstroke caused by direct sunlight) is scarce, the overall threat of heatstroke is well-documented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Recognizing the potential dangers, Walt Disney World cast members have actively engaged with guests, particularly on online forums like Reddit. Their message is clear: prioritize hydration. Witnessing numerous cases of heat exhaustion and heatstroke stemming from inadequate preparation, cast members urge guests to stay hydrated throughout their visit.

Similarly, first-aid personnel emphasize the importance of frequent breaks in shaded areas to allow the body to cool down. Finding respite is particularly crucial at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, where shade can be scarce, and air-conditioning limited.

Much like the previous summer, heat advisories have become a frequent occurrence this season, cautioning residents and visitors about the intense heat. These advisories may be a factor in the noticeably lower wait times currently experienced at Disney World.

Popular attractions like Rise of the Resistance and Princess Fairytale Hall boast wait times significantly lower than usual, suggesting some guests may have opted to forego their visit due to the heat warnings.

Summer is traditionally Disney World’s busiest season, coinciding with school breaks. However, this summer seems to be an anomaly. While the scorching temperatures are par for the course, the crowds are noticeably thinner. This phenomenon might be attributed to the rising cost of a Disney vacation, making it less accessible for some families.

Even Disneyland is dealing with this immense and intense heat.

The past week has seen a relentless assault of heat across North America, with a double-barreled system of heat waves pushing temperatures to record highs.

California, Arizona, Nevada, the Pacific Northwest, and even parts of the Northeast experienced unprecedented heat, with over 2,500 municipalities breaking or matching daily temperature records. As heat advisories persist across the East Coast and South, additional record highs are anticipated.

These extreme temperatures have implications beyond immediate discomfort. Forecasters warn that the excessive heat may contribute to an increase in the number of named tropical storms and hurricanes forming in the Atlantic Ocean this year.

Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted a highly active season, with the potential for a record-breaking 17 to 25 named storms. Up to 13 of these storms could develop into hurricanes, with 4 to 7 reaching Category 3 intensity (winds exceeding 111 mph).

Should NOAA’s prediction hold true, the 2024 season would significantly surpass the 30-year average of just over 14 named storms per year. It might also eclipse the active 2023 season, which saw 19 named storms and 7 hurricanes. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1st, and these early heat warnings highlight the potential for a challenging weather year ahead.

The extreme heat gripping the United States this summer has reached new heights, even impacting in-flight beverage services on Southwest Airlines. Soaring temperatures at airports, particularly in Southwest’s major hubs like Phoenix, Las Vegas, Austin, Dallas, Houston, and Sacramento, have created unexpected challenges. These cities have already broken temperature records this year due to climate change-fueled heat waves.

Southwest Airlines has confirmed to media outlets that the intense heat has caused some onboard beverages to overheat, leading to warped cans and even mid-air explosions upon opening, per NPR. The airline emphasizes that there have been no reported incidents involving passengers, but the issue has resulted in injuries to flight attendants.

According to CBS News, at least 20 flight attendants have been injured by exploding beverage cans this summer, with one requiring stitches.

Southwest, unlike other airlines, employs a unique system for provisioning in-flight beverages. Since meals are not served on board, the company handles its own provisioning and excludes perishable items. In response to the overheating issue, Southwest is actively implementing mitigation measures.

Testing Air-Conditioned Trucks: The airline is piloting the use of trucks with air-conditioned cargo areas in Phoenix and Las Vegas to maintain beverages at a cooler temperature during ground transportation.

Temperature Checks: Airport teams are being equipped with digital thermometers to measure the temperature of beverage cans before loading them onto airplanes. Any cans exceeding 98 degrees Fahrenheit are withheld from use.

In-Flight Management: Flight attendants, who take passenger beverage orders and deliver them directly rather than utilizing a beverage cart, are instructed to visually inspect cans for deformation and avoid opening cans that feel hot to the touch. In such cases, flight attendants are advised to offer passengers an alternative beverage and a sincere apology.

The impact of climate change extends far beyond limited beverage choices for air travelers. It intensifies weather events like floods and storms, disrupts flight operations, and may even contribute to increased turbulence. Southwest Airlines’ experience with overheating beverages serves as a stark reminder of the wide-ranging consequences of our changing climate.

Southwest operates about 4,200 flights a day.

For those planning a summer visit to Walt Disney World or Disneyland, understanding the prevalent heat and its potential risks is essential. By strategically utilizing hydration breaks, shaded areas, and air-conditioned attractions, guests can navigate the Florida sunshine and enjoy a safe and memorable Disney experience.

Have you experienced any of these exploding cans while flying?