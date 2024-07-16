Dead Body Found in Bushes at Disney Park, Left in View of Guests

Hundreds, if not thousands, of guests walked by a deceased man lying in the bushes at Disneyland Paris Resort. A witness recounted the story online, adding to widespread rumors that Disney covers up deaths at its theme parks.

Nature doesn’t wait, even at The Happiest Place on Earth. Natural and, sadly, intentional deaths are frequent occurrences at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and the international Disney parks. Multiple suicides at Disneyland Resort made the news last year, but most deaths at the Disney parks are handled discreetly and efficiently out of respect for the deceased and their families.

Unfortunately, some tragedies never leave the minds of those who witnessed them, especially children. Redditor u/Significant_Cut_9485 recently recalled spotting a dead body in the bushes at Disneyland Park in Paris.

The young guest’s family was waiting in line for drinks at a stand near “it’s a small world” when they spotted something unusual in the nearby brush.

“We noticed a weird man,” the Disney Park guest recalled. “He was sitting on a barrier and leaning in the bushes. It seemed he was sleeping. We thought maybe he was tired and waited for his family.”

Sadly, the man never got up. It took a while for Disney cast members to notice the emergency.

“Then after we got our drinks we noticed a [Disney cast member] touching him and the guy wasn’t moving,” the guest continued. “He seemed concerned and called for help.”

Once security knew about the unresponsive guest, they swiftly handled the situation.

“Quickly a big white tent was placed and they took the guy inside,” the social media user said. “He was still not moving.”

The incident stuck with the guest forever.

“I was young when I saw it but it haunts me,” they concluded. “I wonder what happened and it’s the scariest thing I saw at a Disney Park.”

Has anything unexpected happened during your visit to Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, or the international Disney parks? In the comments, share your experience with Inside the Magic.