NEW: Controversial Disney Relationship Forces Joe Biden To Drop Out

President Joe Biden has announced he will not seek reelection in 2024, but you may be more surprised to learn about the ties to Disney in his decision.

This decision comes amidst growing controversy over his age and dismal polling numbers, which suggested that defeating former President Donald Trump would be a formidable challenge and possibly out of reach for the acting president. The decision follows an assassination attempt on Trump, adding to the already volatile political climate.

Biden’s age has been a significant point of contention throughout his presidency. At 81, questions about his ability to serve another term were prevalent. Voters consistently expressed concerns over his age and fitness for office, overshadowing his administration’s accomplishments.

This especially came to the forefront during a recent Debate, in which Biden looked incoherent at times and could not finish several thoughts. Many opponents have called for Biden to resign from the Presidency, sharing that he has proven unfit to handle the responsibilities of the position.

One of the most surprising and impactful influences on Biden’s decision came from an unexpected source: Abigail Disney. The granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, Abigail has been a lifelong liberal and a prominent figure known for her vehement criticism of The Walt Disney Company. Despite her family’s deep ties to the company, Abigail Disney has been outspoken about what she perceives as corporate greed and ethical lapses within the company.

Abigail Disney’s influence extends beyond her critiques of the family business. She is a significant political donor with substantial clout within liberal circles.

Recently, she threatened to halt her financial contributions to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) unless Biden stepped down from the 2024 race. Her ultimatum reflects a broader discontent among some Democratic donors and activists who believe that Biden’s age and declining approval ratings could jeopardize the party’s chances in the upcoming election.

This bold stance by Abigail Disney highlights her willingness to leverage her financial power for political change, even if it means challenging the sitting president of her own party. Her dissatisfaction with Biden’s candidacy is rooted in a broader critique of the Democratic Party’s direction and strategy.

In a statement to CNBC, Disney shared that the Democrats would lose if Biden didn’t step down. Her estimated net worth is more than $120 million.

“I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high,” Abigail Disney said in a lengthy statement to CNBC. “If Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain. The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire.”

Biden’s withdrawal from the race leaves the Democratic Party in a precarious position. Vice President Kamala Harris, who has faced her own share of scrutiny, has received Biden’s endorsement to lead the Democratic ticket. However, the party must now rapidly consolidate support around a new candidate and mount a robust campaign in a relatively short time frame.

The political landscape remains fluid, with potential candidates like California Governor Gavin Newsom and Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips being mentioned as possible contenders. Newsom’s recent endorsement of Harris has removed him from consideration, narrowing the field and putting greater pressure on Harris to unify the party.

In a related development, Walt Disney World Resort has also made headlines because of the implications to its Hall of Presidents attraction, which would transition back to Donald Trump in January if the Republican nominee were to win the election. Regardless, Biden dropping out of the race confirms that he will not be at the forefront of the Magic Kingdom attraction in a matter of months.

The Hall of Presidents has long been a staple of Disney World, showcasing animatronic figures of U.S. presidents and their contributions to the nation’s history. However, it has also become a flashpoint for political controversy, reflecting the broader societal divisions.

Abigail Disney’s controversial involvement in Biden’s decision not to seek reelection underscores the complex interplay of influence, power, and politics in modern American democracy. The Disney heiress, who has amassed a loyal following, also has a fair share of backlash.

Last year, for example, she called out Disney CEO Bob Iger and the corporation overall.

“I really think it’s time for businesses to reimagine what the point of a corporation is, and why a corporation exists, and if we’re going to think of ourselves as a bunch of businesses creating livelihood for people, we need to rethink how we create those livelihoods. We need to question this notion that capital only belongs to owners when we can’t achieve anything without workers. We’re doing capitalism wrong, and we’re going to kill ourselves in the process unless we rethink it.”

The U.S. Presidential Election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5.

