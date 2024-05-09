Disney Asked To Take over for Gov. Gavin Newsom, Control California

A recent proposal during Anaheim City Council’s DisneylandForward approval meeting would allow The Walt Disney Company to control the state of California. The suggestion came shortly before Council members voted to approve a two-billion-dollar expansion to Disneyland Resort.

DisneylandForward marks more than just a theme park expansion. It consists of a 40-year-long agreement between Disneyland Resort and the City of Anaheim, California. Promising to bring revenue through new restaurants, shops, attractions, and entertainment, The Walt Disney Company has agreed to purchase Magic Way, Hotel Way, and Clementine Street from Anaheim for $40 million. New Disney Park projects will be built west of Disneyland Drive.

California Governor Gavin Newsom voiced support for DisneylandForward last month. “It will not only uplift Anaheim, but it will uplift Orange County,” he said.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently squashed a myth among Disney Parks fans that Disneyland Resort is “land-locked.” With DisneylandForward, Imagineering plans to build new experiences instead of replacing Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park attractions. Proposed projects include a version of Walt Disney World Resort’s Pandora: The World of Avatar, the city of Zootopia, a Tangled (2010) land, and more.

Comedian and concerned citizen Chad Kroeger showed up to the Anaheim City Council meeting to voice his support for a project far beyond the scope of DisneylandForward. He later shared this video of his speech on TikTok:

“What up, Council?” Kroeger began. “The state of California is in ‘abdominable’ [sic.] shape. A house costs the price of my whole head. There’s doodoo on the streets and, worst of all, it won’t stop raining. It’s gotten so bad that five of my homies have moved to Boise, Idaho–a sentence I’d never thought I’d utter.”

The camera panned to Anaheim City Council members, who looked amused and perplexed.

“But there’s one place in California that has weathered the storm with grace, a place that stands proudly as a utopia filled with laughter, magic, and churros,” Kroeger continued. “I’m talking, of course, about Disneyland.”

“The wonderful folks at Disney have perfected the art of governance and living,” he said. “That is why I’m hereby proposing, Council, that on top of approving their expansion, we also hire Disneyland to govern the state of California.”

The audience roared with cheers and laughter.

“Imagine it, Council: the whole state interconnected by beautiful Monorails, churro stands on every block, and the cops have Mickey ears,” Kroeger concluded. “Please allow Disney to ‘Disnify’ the whole state. That would be awesome. Thank you.”

The speech received thunderous applause from the audience, but the Anaheim City Council didn’t seem too convinced. Fans will have to settle for the two billion-dollar DisneylandForward expansion instead of a Disneyfied California!

