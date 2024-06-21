Guest Found Suspended in Rafters on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

There’s trouble in New Orleans as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure experienced another maintenance failure on the Magic Kingdom Park attraction. The incident occurred on Thursday during the final day of Annual Passholder previews of the Splash Mountain retheme.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Walt Disney World Resort in just a few days. The attraction is set years after the events of The Princess and the Frog (2009). Princess Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Louis (Michael-Leon Wooley), and Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis) need guests to help plan a festive celebration down the Bayou. But some magical trickery is afoot–will you meet Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos) on time?

Media, Annual Passholder, and Disney cast member previews for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure are well underway. Thursday was the last day Annual Passholders could register for a Virtual Queue to head down to New Orleans before other Walt Disney World Resort guests.

Unfortunately, guests report that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure experienced ongoing technical issues during its preview period. Some days, Disney cast members shuttered the log flume ride hours before Magic Kingdom Park closed.

Just days after a “suffocation” stunt on the rethemed Splash Mountain picked up steam online, hundreds of Disney Park guests again evacuated the Frontierland attraction. Janessa Rosiak (@janessarosiak on TikTok) shared this video of her family exiting mid-ride:

Hundreds of guests got a unique look behind the scenes of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, even walking on walkways through the rafters of the attraction. They passed within feet of Princess Tiana, Mama Odie, and other animatronics.

Walt Disney World Resort didn’t comment publicly on this breakdown, but no injuries were reported. According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by @JoeJamesPop, the attraction re-opened after a few hours.

Wild time waiting for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. From virtual queue success 2000 km away at 7am to entering park only to have it go down for several hours so we left the park only to return an hour later after we got a notification. It’s a great retheming. Well done @DisneyParks

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Magic Kingdom Park on June 28, 2024. Disneyland Resort hasn’t announced an opening date beyond “late 2024” for Disneyland Park’s version of the Princess Tiana ride. Follow Inside the Magic for updates on the Frontierland and Critter Country attractions.

