Disney Wants to Rehire Marvel Leaders for Upcoming ‘Spider-Man 4’: Report

Spider-Man’s cinematic journey started with Tobey Maguire’s portrayal in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, which ran from 2002 to 2007 (and may see a revival soon). Andrew Garfield then took on the role in The Amazing Spider-Man series, beginning in 2012 and followed by The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014.

Under the leadership of Kevin Feige, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has a unique collaboration with Sony, facilitated by their parent company, The Walt Disney Company.

Tom Holland is the latest actor to portray Peter Parker, encountering reimagined versions of classic characters like Aunt May, MJ, Harry Osborn, the Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Wilson Fisk. Holland debuted in Marvel Studios’ MCU with Captain America: Civil War (2016), followed by the solo film Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

Currently, Holland’s Peter Parker is on hiatus, with Spider-Man 4 set to bring him back into the MCU after the mind-wiping events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).