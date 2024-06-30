Police Investigation Fuels Six Flags Crisis, Park’s Future in Jeopardy

Car burglaries are becoming more and more common nowadays, and it seems that theme parks are where they are occurring.

Theme parks are supposed to be havens of joy and excitement, filled with thrilling rides, captivating shows, and opportunities to create lasting memories. Unfortunately, this sense of carefree fun can be shattered by the harsh reality of theft. In recent years, there has been a concerning rise in incidents of theft at theme parks across the United States, tarnishing the experience for unsuspecting visitors.

The idyllic atmosphere of theme parks can lull visitors into a false sense of security, making them easy targets for opportunistic thieves. In February 2024, a guest at Walt Disney World reported a stolen backpack containing their wallet, camera, and park tickets while enjoying a ride. This incident highlights the vulnerability of personal belongings even within the seemingly secure confines of a theme park.

Similarly, in May 2024, a group of teenagers at Six Flags Magic Mountain fell victim to pickpocketing while waiting in line for a popular coaster. This exemplifies the opportunistic nature of some thieves who target distracted crowds.

The risk extends to families as well. In March 2024, a Universal Studios Hollywood visitor reported the theft of a stroller containing a toddler’s tablet and other valuables. This incident underscores the specific vulnerability of families with young children, who may be less aware of their surroundings.

These are just a few recent examples, and the reality is that theft can occur at any theme park, regardless of its reputation. From snatching phones and wallets to targeting unattended bags and strollers, criminals exploit the relaxed atmosphere and large crowds to commit their crimes.

Adding another layer of concern is the significant rise in car break-ins reported at theme park parking lots. The vast areas and high volume of vehicles parked at theme parks present an attractive target for opportunistic thieves. In June 2024, a news report from Orlando, Florida, detailed a surge in car break-ins at Walt Disney World parking lots, with smashed windows and stolen valuables becoming a common occurrence. Similar reports have emerged from other major theme parks around the country, such as Dollywood (Dolly Parton’s theme park) where 11 cars were broken into.

Now, a new theft report has been shared.

The Eureka Police Department is currently investigating a theft incident reported on June 9, 2024, at the Six Flags amusement park located at 4900 Six Flags Road, Six Flags St. Louis. Captain Michael Werges confirmed that a 54-year-old woman from Florissant, Missouri, contacted authorities at approximately 7:15 PM upon returning to her parked vehicle.

The victim, who arrived at the park earlier that day around 2:45 PM, discovered upon returning to her 2022 Infiniti QX50 that a window had been shattered. Unfortunately, two bags – a crossbody bag and a Nike bag – were missing from the vehicle.

According to the official police report, the stolen crossbody bag, valued at approximately $150, contained $150 in cash. The Nike bag, valued at roughly $50, also held a significantly larger sum of cash, totaling $500.

The report further details the estimated cost of repairing the damaged vehicle window, which is approximately $200.

While no arrests have been made at this time, the Eureka Police Department is actively investigating the incident. It is important to note that this is just one example of a theft that can occur at seemingly secure locations. Parkgoers are encouraged to remain vigilant with their belongings and report any suspicious activity to park security or law enforcement officials.

This theft comes just before Six Flags merges with Cedar Fair. The merger forms a powerful entity in the amusement park sector. Combined, Six Flags and Cedar Fair will operate 27 amusement parks and 15 water parks across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, drawing approximately 48 million visitors annually.

Theft at Six Flags has been on the rise for years now, not only against other guests, but from the theme park itself, that there are now heft fines for even the smallest of shoplifting infractions.

One mom took to the internet after her son was caught stealing at Six Flags and wrote:

“My 15-year-old son was caught shoplifting a $3.50 bag of candy at Six Flags New England in August. His season pass was revoked and he was banned from all Six flags properties for a year. I felt that all of these punitive measures were reasonable and justified. I also lectured him and punished him at home. A couple of weeks later I got a letter from the law offices of Palmer, Reifler and Associates stating that under the state’s civil liability law I owed $252.59 in civil damages for the incident. I called them and told them I couldn’t pay. They then sent me a letter saying I now owe them $500 and it must be paid within 10 days. I called the law firm again and told them I would not pay the fine, and they asked me if I was prepared to go to court. In response, I said if that is my only alternative, I would have to go that route. Frustrated with the law firm, I then contacted the Six Flags loss prevention office to plead my case. I spoke with Ricardo Rivera, and although very polite and sympathetic, he said they forward all incidents to this law firm, and then it is out of Six Flags’ control. Recently I received a third letter and have also received numerous phone calls demanding the $500 settlement. None of these letters state that Six Flags is actually imposing the fine. They all say that if I do not pay, Six Flags may consider moving forward with its statutory civil damages claim.”

Six Flags spokeswoman Melissa Pinkerton (at the time) declined to explain the company’s position in this matter, “As a matter of policy, we do not publicly disclose our practices to address guests who choose to behave illegally or inappropriately in our parks,” Pinkerton said in an email.

A 2008 article in the Wall Street Journal indicated, however, at least at that time, that the law firm, which represents many retail operators, rarely did sue.

While the rise in theft at theme parks is concerning, there are steps you can take to minimize your risk.

Theme park security plays a crucial role, but visitor vigilance is also essential. Carrying only the essentials and leaving unnecessary valuables at home can deter theft. Keeping wallets, phones, and other valuables secure in a zipped-up bag or fanny pack worn across your body makes them less accessible to snatch-and-grab thieves. Many theme parks offer locker rentals, allowing you to safely store valuables while enjoying rides and shows. Remaining aware of your surroundings, particularly in crowded areas, and reporting suspicious activity to security personnel can help deter theft before it occurs.

Theme parks have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their guests. This includes implementing measures to deter theft, such as increasing security patrols in high-risk areas and installing additional lighting in parking lots. Additionally, collaboration with local law enforcement agencies is crucial to apprehend criminals and deter future incidents.

Theme park theft is a serious issue that can negatively impact the guest experience. By taking precautions and working together, theme parks, law enforcement, and visitors can help create a safer environment for everyone. Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that a day filled with laughter and excitement isn’t overshadowed by the fear of theft.

Have you ever had anything stolen from you at a theme park?