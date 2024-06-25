As Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man makes the ultimate sacrifice to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin), and Chris Evans concludes his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America, symbolically passing on Cap’s mantle, a significant opportunity emerges for new superhero teams like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to take on prominent roles within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Marvel Studios has recently unveiled exciting details about the highly anticipated third installment in the Deadpool film series, titled Deadpool & Wolverine, also known as Deadpool 3. This upcoming chapter will seamlessly integrate the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) and their Fox X-Men Universe.

With the confirmed inclusion of the X-Men in the main MCU storyline, it’s natural for Marvel Studios to be eager to reintegrate the X-Men franchise into their Disney-affiliated portfolio. Additionally, there’s potential for them to create MCU-specific adaptations within the currently established “Sacred Timeline,” as referenced in Disney+’s Loki (2021).

This will inevitably feature characters such as Deadpool/Wade Wilson (calling himself “Marvel Jesus”), played by Ryan Reynolds, and Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett, portrayed by Hugh Jackman. Their highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, AKA Deadpool 3, is currently Marvel Studios’ only theatrical release in 2024.

Now, insiders are revealing exciting news about Marvel’s chosen X-Men reboot plan.

What Will Happen in MCU’s New X-Men Reboot?

Industry and Marvel insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) is indicating that Michael Lesslie, the writer for the highly anticipated X-Men franchise reboot at Disney and Marvel Studios, has allegedly pitched a script involving the entire cast of characters from Disney+ (Disney Plus) ‘s recent hit X-Men ’97.

Marvel News shares the following update from Richtman, seemingly revealing the new X-Men reboot’s roster of superheroic mutants:

Michael Lesslie’s pitch for Marvel Studios #XMen reboot team included the full #XMen97 roster of mutants! [Source @DanielRPK]

What does this mean for fans of the live-action X-Men franchise? Well, it means that nearly everyone you currently recognize is going to be recast, as the X-Men ’97 roster crosses over with the pre-existing (and well, aging) Fox X-Men cast, whose stories have already been told, more or less. The likelihood of Disney wanting to retain the veteran X-Men franchise stars at all is highly unlikely.

The Marvel Studios Animation series X-Men ’97 picks up where the original Animated Series left off — with the death of Professor X/Charles Xavier. The Disney+ series features many of the original voice actors reprising their roles, including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy Smith as Storm, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, and Christopher Britton as Mister Sinister.

However, not all the original cast members returned. Ray Chase takes on the role of Cyclops following Norm Spencer’s passing, Jennifer Hale voices Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix, Holly Chou replaces Alyson Court as Jubilee, AJ LoCascio takes over as Gambit from Chris Potter, Matthew Waterson voices Magneto, and Gui Agustini lends his voice to Sunspot. Additionally, Anniwaa Buachie, JP Karliak, and Jeff Bennett join the cast, though their roles are yet to be disclosed.

Could the MCU’s new X-Men team be bringing on Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine? Will Cyclops finally be the X-Men’s leader proper? Who might play him?

Rumors will naturally abound — until the time is ripe for Disney and/or Marvel to reveal the answers to these questions.

Are you excited for MCU’s new X-Men reboot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!