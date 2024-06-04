Marvel Star Announces Retirement from Acting, Splits from Marvel Indefinitely

A Hollywood icon has confirmed they are done acting, for now.

After a long and successful career in Hollywood, actress Evangeline Lilly has revealed she is done with acting and is taking an indefinite break. Lilly made the announcement on her personal Instagram account, sharing the news with her over two million followers.

I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision,” states Lilly at the start of the post. “Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings.”

Lilly’s breakout role saw her portray Kate Bishop on ABC’s Lost for all six seasons. During her time on Lost, Lilly earned a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a drama series. Lilly also played Tauriel in 2013’s The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and 2014’s The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

However, Lilly may be most recognizable for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Lilly made her Marvel debut in 2015’s Ant-Man, portraying the character of Hope van Dyne, also known as The Wasp. Alongside Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, Lilly made a name for herself within the MCU, becoming an important character for the now-closed Infinity Saga.

Lilly returned as The Wasp in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, as well as in Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Future plans, if there were any, for The Wasp remained under wraps, but with Lilly announcing her indefinite retirement, it seems likely that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was the last time Marvel fans will get to see her as The Wasp.

“Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times,” continues Lilly in her post, “but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY…and I AM HAPPY.”

Marvel’s Quantumania was a catalyst for controversy, with the film performing rather poorly at the box office and becoming a punching bag for critics. While Quantumania introduced exciting new concepts into the MCU and Jonathan Major’s Kang, for many, the film failed to deliver the same fun, action-packed comedy found in the previous two Ant-Man films.

Since the film’s release, Marvel has fired Jonathan Majors, meaning the role of Kang, Marvel’s next “big baddie,” remains in jeopardy.

Both Disney and Marvel Studios seek to regain the audience’s trust with their upcoming slate of films. This summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine promises to provide Marvel fans with a fun, wild, and important new chapter in the MCU. This excitement continues into 2025 with The Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts*, and Captain America: Brave New World all set to release.

Stay tuned here for all Marvel and entertainment news.