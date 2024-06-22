Family’s Trip to Disney World Cost Them Over $315,000, No Theme Park Tickets Included

One family’s long-awaited week-long trip to Walt Disney World ultimately cost them more than $315,000, and believe it or not, the staggering amount didn’t even include the cost of theme park tickets for each guest.

Not All Disney Vacations Take Place During the Summer

Guests who frequently visit the four theme parks at the Walt Disney World Resort can attest to the fact that the Central Florida Disney Resort tends to be more crowded during certain times of the year–namely, during the summertime and the Christmas holidays in December.

Many families choose to visit during those times of the year so their children don’t have to miss school. However, it’s not uncommon for some families to take their children out of school so they can travel to Disney World, and though the children might be counted absent by school officials, that’s often the extent of the proverbial fallout.

But for one family in the United Kingdom, the results were quite different.

One Family Takes a Chance on the “Magic”

Jon Platt and his wife decided to take their six-year-old daughter on a trip to Disney World with several members of their extended family, but since the trip was scheduled for April, it would mean taking her out of school during that time as well.

The trip was to last for seven days, and the trip had to be planned for April because it was the only week that would work for everyone in the 17-member group.

Visiting Disney World during the school year is a common practice for many families. Some do it to avoid crowds, and others do it to save money. But doing so isn’t easy for everyone, including Platt and his wife.

In the United Kingdom, school truancy laws are strict, and school attendance is mandatory. As such, Platt faced a very negative experience once he and his family returned from their trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

The Family is Fined For Taking Vacation During the School Year

Upon the family’s return from Florida, Platt faced a fine of £120 (about $150 USD) because his daughter missed school. He could have paid the fine, and the matter likely would have been dropped. Instead, Platt decided to fight the fine in court.

Instantly, however, Platt was convicted of “failing to ensure his child regularly attended school after a court heard clearing him would ‘undermine Parliament’ and go ‘against public interest’ following a Supreme Court ruling.”

Jennie Walker, a magistrate at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court, confirmed that school rules were broken when Platt and his wife took their daughter out of school to go to Disney World.