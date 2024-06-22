Family’s Trip to Disney World Cost Them Over $315,000, No Theme Park Tickets Included

“This is the end for me now; this has gone on for far too long, and far too much money has been spent by me and the taxpayer,” Platt said. “I’ve spent close to £30,000; a Freedom of Information request found £140,000 has been spent by the taxpayer, but if you include the Supreme Court legal costs, I think it isn’t far off a quarter of a million [pounds].”
The amount of £250,000 converts to approximately $316,000 USD, meaning Platt’s Disney World trip ultimately cost more than $316,000–and more than two years of his family’s life.
“Way too much money has been spent, but I’m not going to appeal it,” Platt continued. “I don’t agree with the magistrate’s decision, but I’m going to respect it. I’m sure there are parents out there that hate me and I’m sure there are some who think I’m a hero. But at the end of the day, I turned up to court to say ‘not guilty’ to an offense I’m not guilty of.”
Platt also said that public opinion about his case was divided.
“Satisfactory” Didn’t Mean “Satisfactory”
Despite his daughter’s school attendance record being presented to the court—documenting an attendance of 92.3% of her class time—all of the judges at the Supreme Court level ruled against Platt.
Paul Greatorex outlined his case for an ‘abuse of process’ argument by saying Platt’s daughter had an attendance level between 90 and 95 percent which the school deemed as ‘satisfactory’.
Mr. Greatorex QC said the documents Platt received from the school were ‘completely vague’ and it was not made clear that if he took her on an unauthorized holiday he would receive a fixed penalty notice and be prosecuted if he did not pay it.
It’s worth noting that Platt was told that his daughter’s attendance was “satisfactory” and that a family vacation wouldn’t change that. Even so, he was forced to pay the fine imposed by the court in addition to the legal fees he accrued as he fought the court’s decision.