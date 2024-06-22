Guests Are Cautioned Against Buying These Items at the Walt Disney World Resort

Planning a trip to Disney World involves excitement and anticipation, but it also requires strategic budgeting to make the most of your magical experience, which can often be difficult, especially since the Walt Disney World Resort offers a seemingly limitless buffet of exciting and enticing merchandise.

But not all “magical” purchases are worth the splurge, and many should be avoided at all costs.

Bottled Water

Staying hydrated is crucial in the Central Florida heat–especially in the summertime–but buying bottled water at Disney World can be surprisingly costly.

Bottled water is available at most kiosks, food carts, and quick-service restaurants throughout Disney World’s four theme parks. However, a single bottle can cost $4.00 to $5.00, depending on the location of purchase. Instead of spending on individual bottles, opt for a reusable water bottle and refill it for free at any quick-service restaurant offering complimentary ice water.

If you’d rather not lug around a giant Owala, Stanley, or HydroFlask bottle, you can still stop by any quick-service location in the parks, where cups of ice water are free to guests.

No matter what, don’t skip water while you’re enjoying the parks. Doing so could land you in the back of an ambulance, flying down I-4 toward Celebration Health’s emergency room, rather than getting to fly on the back of a banshee at Animal Kingdom’s Flight of Passage attraction.

Costume Dresses

Little ones often dream of becoming a Disney princess or superhero, but the prices of full-costume dresses at Disney’s theme parks or at the shops at Disney Springs can be exorbitant. Costumes can often cost more than $100 apiece, and for families with multiple children, the cost of that kind of magic can break the bank.

Experts and frequent visitors to the parks recommend purchasing costumes before your trip from reputable retailers or online stores, which can often save Mom and Dad a lot of cash. And parents of multiple little Disney Princess hopefuls can save even more.

Don’t let your little ones’ fantasies become the stuff of your nightmares. While Disney costume dresses can be found at merchandise shops throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, including the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom, if saving money is an important part of your family’s “Disney magic,” try looking for the dresses online several weeks before your trip. It can save you a lot of money.

Rain Ponchos

It’s one of the existential (well, maybe not existential) questions pondered by guests of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida: Just how much money does Disney make on those Disney Parks rain ponchos?

The answer will likely forever elude guests, but anyone who’s ever been in the parks during one of Central Florida’s signature sudden downpours can tell you that the number must be pretty high.

That’s because the ponchos seem to literally fly off the shelves during a downpour. As recently as March 2024, Disney Parks ponchos sold for $10 apiece for kids and $12 apiece for adults, meaning that a family consisting of Mom, Dad, and two little ones could expect to pay more than $44 for ponchos while in the parks.

Because the weather in Florida can be unpredictable , some guests purchase rain ponchos as a precaution once they arrive at the parks. However, Disney-branded ponchos are substantially marked up, and–if we’re honest–they’re not much more protective than less expensive ponchos you can purchase at home before you leave for the parks.

Plush Toys

Disney plush toys are adorable souvenirs, but they come at a premium.

Prices start at more than $20 for small plush characters and can go up significantly for larger or special-edition items. To avoid overspending, consider purchasing Disney-licensed plush toys online before your trip or wait until you return home when you can find similar items at lower prices.

Park-Specific Merchandise

Exclusive merchandise themed around specific parks, events, or celebrations at the Walt Disney World Resort can be tempting but often comes with inflated prices.

Park-specific merchandise is prominently displayed at dedicated stores throughout each of the four Disney World theme parks and at locations like the World of Disney store at Disney Springs

While these items can serve as memorable keepsakes, their high cost may not align with your budget goals. Instead, look for more generic Disney souvenirs that are equally charming and less pricey.

While Disney World offers an enchanting array of merchandise that promises to enhance your experience, being mindful of what not to buy can help you stick to your budget without missing out on the magic.

By planning ahead, utilizing cost-saving strategies like reusable items, and shopping wisely for souvenirs, you can make the most of your visit while keeping your finances in check. Remember, the true magic of Disney lies in making memories, not in breaking the bank.