Mother-Daughter Duo Steals Hundreds of Dollars in Products From Disney World Store

Stores are the most dangerous places at Walt Disney World Resort–for your wallet, anyway. Who can resist Mickey ears or a trading pin from merchandise locations throughout Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs?

When planning a Walt Disney World Resort vacation, it’s best to set souvenir budgets ahead of time, especially if little ones are involved. Clear expectations ahead of time can help avoid meltdowns and disappointment at Disney parks!

Unfortunately, some parents don’t set good examples for their kids–even on vacation. In January, Inside the Magic reported on a father-daughter duo that stole $1,500 worth of merchandise from the Oakley Store at Disney Springs. They were apprehended by police and banned from Walt Disney World Resort.

Last week, former Disney cast member Kelsey Conkling (@disneywithkels on TikTok) re-enacted a fellow employee’s story about a family shoplifting. Watch the skit here:

When the Disney cast member approached to ask a family if they were finding everything okay, she saw a mother loading her child’s arms with hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

“We’re fine,” the guest responded. “I’m sure you’re wondering what we’re doing. See, she actually wants all this stuff, but what I do is, I make her hold it all and show her that she can’t hold it all, so that means that we can’t actually get it.”

The Disney cast member left the guests alone but kept a close watch from a few feet away. Seconds later, the little girl bolted out of the store, souvenirs in tow. Her mother stayed put, pretending not to notice.

“Ma’am, your child just ran out of the store carrying all that stuff,” the Disney cast member said. “Can you please do something?”

The guest feigned an apology and rushed out of the shop, “promising” to “go get her and bring all that stuff back.” Unsurprisingly, the two never returned.

“Hey, how much do you want to bet she doesn’t bring any of that back?” the Disney cast member asked a coworker.

“Oh no, I’m already calling security,” the other employee replied.

It’s unclear what happened to the mother-daughter duo, but it’s unlikely that they made it out of the Walt Disney World Resort theme park (or into any other stores) without a visit from security cast members.

Disney Parks fans were appalled at the mother’s behavior.

“I once stole a pack of lollipops when I was a kid,” @gotthatweed recalled. “Nobody noticed till I tried opening it and my mom quickly realized and took them from me and made me apologize to a [cast member]. Never stole again.”

“I was pushing my toddler in a stroller and didn’t realize she had swiped a plush Minnie until we walked out,” said @tiger.nurse. “I ran back in mortified!”

Report any suspicious guest behavior to the nearest Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort cast member. It’s best not to intervene in situations that could become hostile or violent; leave the de-escalation to Disney Park security!

Have you noticed another guest behaving unusually at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, or Disney Springs? In the comments, share your memories with Inside the Magic.