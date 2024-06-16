Home » Disney Cruise Line

Disney Employee Claims Co-Workers Drugged Him

Posted on by Rick Lye 2 Comments
Disney Wonder Cruise Ship. Credit: Disney

Everyone who has worked in an office knows that feeling when you head into the breakroom to find a special treat left by a coworker. There is always that person who makes excellent bread, or there is cake for someone’s birthday, but either way, we all indulge without thinking.

Credit: Disney

We all eat those treats without considering what may be in that special dessert. Unfortunately for a Disney Cruise Line crew member, he found out that you should always ask what’s in the bread.

According to a new lawsuit, Disney Cruise employee Elmir Marin at a piece of Jamaican coconut bread that was laced with marijuana, which caused him to get sick while on the job. Marin said he was ill; he couldn’t breathe, and his vision was blurry. Disney Cruise Line took him to the ship’s hospital, where he tested positive for marijuana.

Marin is suing The Walt Disney Company, claiming emotional distress, breach of contract, and other charges. After testing positive for drugs, Disney Cruise Line fired Marin from his job as a stateroom host aboard the Disney Wonder.

Credit: Garry Krum / Flickr

Marin’s attorney, Luis Perez, said: 

His life was turned upside down by this incident and the unjust, draconian way Disney handled the situation after my client was served drugged, contaminated food. My client is no longer employable in the cruise line industry after Disney tarnished his name and reputation. He tried to get work with other cruise lines but was unable to do so.

Marin and Perez also claim that The Walt Disney Company did not fire the other crew members who ate the bread and the people who purchased the bread while the ship was docked in Jamaica.

The Disney Cruise worker claims he has been blackballed from the cruise industry since Disney fired him. Marin spent a decade working for Walt Disney Co.

Credit: Disney Cruise Line

Perez said: 

He worked hard as a passenger stateroom attendant and enjoyed working for Disney. He needed his job and had planned on working for Disney for many years to provide for his wife and young children.

Marin filed his lawsuit in Brevard County, Florida. Lawyers representing The Walt Disney Company seek to move the lawsuit to U.S. District Court. The former Disney Cruise employee seeks unspecified financial compensation for his wrongful termination.

Let this be a lesson for all of us: ask what’s in the bread before you eat it.

Have you ever gotten sick from something a coworker made? 

