Disney Employees File Huge Lawsuit, Demand Double Minimum Wage

The Walt Disney Company is facing yet another in its endless series of lawsuits. This time, its Cast Members are coming for it with allegations that it owes them double minimum wage and a million dollars in back pay.

Credit: Forsaken Fotos, Flickr

Disney is widely known as one of the most litigious corporations in the world and constantly seems to be involved with either suing someone or being sued itself. Most recently, this has included multiple lawsuits against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board of supervisors, a suit filed by former Star Wars actor Gina Carano (and bankrolled by Disney foe Elon Musk), and one brought by a former employee who claimed he had been fired for COVID-19 vaccination-related reasons.

Credit: ITM

Related: New “White Men” Discrimination Lawsuit Hits Disney After Diversity Announcement

In fact, lawsuits from Disney Cast Members are actually relatively common, particularly as accusations that the company systemically underpays its employees become more widespread. This new class action suit, was filed in Orange County Superior Court by Charlie Torres, a Disney assistant maintenance engineer, on behalf of nearly 120 Cast Members. The suit, filed against the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts branch of the corporation, claims that workers were systemically underpaid, forced to buy their own tools, and used “willful and deliberate” strategies to avoid giving them proper rest and meal periods, as well as accurate wage statements.

Additionally, the new Disney lawsuit alleges that “Pursuant to company policy and/or practice and/or direction, for Plaintiff TORRES and the proposed Class in paying less than the required double minimum wage, DISNEY failed to: (1) provide final paychecks immediately upon involuntary termination or CLASS ACTION COMPLAINT DAMAGES AGAINST DISNEY 1 within 72 hours of voluntary separation; (2) pay final wages at the location of employment; and/or (3) include all wages due in the final paychecks.”

Credit: Inside The Magic

The lawsuit demands that Disney pay damages on lost wages and interest on those wages, statutory damages, and attorney’s fees.

Currently, Disney is also fighting another massive class action lawsuit, one that claims that the company systemically underpaid women across the film production branch, record labels, theme parks, home distribution arms, and multiple other areas. It is one of the largest lawsuits of its kind to ever brought forward and is scheduled to go to trial in December.

Related: George Santos Hits Disney and Jimmy Kimmel with $750k Lawsuit

This new lawsuit comes at a particularly difficult time for Disney, both in terms of finances and its public image. Even as the company struggles to modernize itself, compete with rivals like Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal, and make its streaming efforts profitable, it has faced widespread reports that many of its theme park workers live below the poverty line and are forced to work multiple jobs just to afford food and shelter.

Credit: Inside The Magic

The Walt Disney Company has not yet responded to this new class action lawsuit, but it is unlikely to simply accede to its workers’ demands.

The full lawsuit can be read below:

Inside the Magic reached out to Disney for comment, but has not heard back by the time of publishing.

Do you think Disney pays its Cast Members fairly? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!