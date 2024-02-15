Disney Sued for Discriminating Against “White American Men”

The Walt Disney Company is facing a new lawsuit, this time from a group of powerful figures from the former Trump administration who claim the corporation is “intentionally discriminating against white American men, Christians, and Jews simply because of their race, sex, religion, and citizenship.”

Disney is no stranger to litigation on both sides of the court. The company is famously prone to suing individuals, businesses, and even state governments for everything from copyright infringement to First Amendment violations. At the moment, Disney is locked up in a number of cases, including multiple lawsuits involving Governor Ron DeSantis and his Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board of directors, allegations of ignoring and covering up sexual assaults, and even an isolated carwash.

This new lawsuit from America First Legal (AFL) is one of the more dramatic and potentially damaging that Disney has faced in a long time. In a press statement, the AFL (which has been described as a “right-of-center nonprofit organization…[that] aims to use litigation to oppose left-of-center policies enacted by the Biden administration“) claims that Disney is “violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by engaging in illegal race, sex, and national origin discrimination.”

Specifically, the AFL lawsuit is alleging that Disney’s commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts amounts to illegal discrimination against white American men. It claims that DEI efforts break the Civil Rights Act by requiring hiring and promotion of underrepresented groups, like Black, Latino, and LGBTQIA+ individuals. The lawsuit specifically cites a memo from the Walt Disney Company that breaks down “Inclusion Standards,” which can be seen in the following Tweet:

This memo has recently become a favorite of far-right figures, who claim that it reveals that Disney is intentionally and illegally discriminating against people, largely White men. Controversial billionaire Elon Musk recently called it a “mandatory, institutionalized racism and sexism!” and that a related FAQ document was a “racist, sexist, etc discriminatory set of laws enforced by Disney’s DEI Gestapo.”

Musk also offered to fund the legal battles of anyone who feels that they either lost a job opportunity or were fired because of these DEI standards, which was swiftly taken up by former Star Wars actor Gina Carano. Former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner also appears to want the South African businessman to bankroll a lawsuit against Disney for not casting her on a Hulu show, though Musk has not made any public statements regarding that.

AFL President Stephen Miller, who is best known as an advisor to former President Trump, released the following statement:

“Disney appears to be engaged in pervasive, far-reaching, and illegal race and sex discrimination in violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Accordingly, we have filed a formal complaint with the EEOC that Disney is engaged in illegal conduct. It is sad and tragic that a company whose name was once synonymous with wholesome and charming childhood fantasies is now dedicated to spreading divisive bigotry. We urge Disney to cease and desist its unlawful and destructive conduct at once.”

Disney has faced numerous accusations in recent years that it has “gone woke,” primarily by casting people of color in prominent roles and/or leadership positions. It seems this new AFL lawsuit is attempting to push that accusation into the legal system and giving Disney a new problem to deal with.

The full letter from the ATL can be read here:

Inside the Magic reached out to Disney for comment, but has not heard back by the time of publishing.

