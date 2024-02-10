Furious ‘Kardashians’ Star Asks Elon Musk To Help Her Sue Disney

Elon Musk may find himself bankrolling a lot more legal battles than he initially expected, as one of the stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians asks him to fund her lawsuit against the Walt Disney Company.

Several days ago, Elon Musk posted an internal memo from Disney on Twitter (the social media platform he purchased in 2022 and re-branded as “X”), claiming that “[a]n anonymous source just sent me this from Disney. It is mandatory, institutionalized racism and sexism!”

The memo, which breaks down various levels of inclusion standards, has actually been publically available since 2020 (per The Hollywood Reporter) and states fairly basically Federal regulations like rules against asking about “actual or perceived race, religion, color, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, military or veteran status, age, disability, or any other legally protected categories,” but that did not slow the controversial South African billionaire down.

Related: Bob Iger Addresses Elon Musk-Backed Lawsuit Against Disney

In a follow-up to his initial post, Elon Musk then said “If you were discriminated against by Disney or its subsidiaries (ABC, ESPN, Marvel, etc), just reply to this post to receive legal support.” This offer was swiftly taken up by former Star Wars actor Gina Carano, who was fired from The Mandalorian in 2021 after she made controversial public comments (on Twitter, naturally). Carano is seeking damages from Disney and to be recast in the show (which may not even be coming back for another season) as Cara Dune.

Now, Caitlyn Jenner, one of the former stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, seems to be asking Elon Musk for financial support in a potential lawsuit against Disney.

Hulu (Disney subsidiary) never put me on my family’s show – I had been on since day 1- when it switched from E! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 7, 2024

Caitlyn Jenner replied to Musk’s initial post, saying, “Hulu (Disney subsidiary) never put me on my family’s show – I had been on since day 1- when it switched from E!” While the Olympic medalist did not explicitly ask for the SpaceX founder’s backing, it can be easily inferred.

This is also not the first time that Caitlyn Jenner has spoken up about the perceived injustice of not being asked to appear in The Kardashians, the new series starring Kim Kardashian and much of her extended family on Hulu. Last month, Jenner posted, “I wonder if that’s why they fired me from my family’s reality show when it switched over to Hulu (@Disney ), from E!. I must not be woke enough. Too bad… I remember when Bob Iger was a young, hard working, valet, carrying my bags, for me right after I won the Olympics.”

I wonder if that’s why they fired me from my family’s reality show when it switched over to Hulu (@Disney ), from E!. I must not be woke enough. Too bad… I remember when Bob Iger was a young, hard working, valet, carrying my bags, for me right after I won the Olympics — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 7, 2024

Related: Elon Musk Supports Disney Lawsuit Over Female ‘Star Wars’ Director

In reality, Caitlyn Jenner left Keeping Up With the Kardashians in season 13 and only occasionally made guest appearances for the following seven seasons. Also, while the Hulu Kardashians show is clearly intended as a follow-up to the original series, it is being streamed on an entirely different network from the original.

Unless Jenner had a contract that stipulated she be brought into any new show after leaving the original one, regardless of network, it isn’t really being “fired.” It is probable that her reported estrangement from Kim Kardashian and other members of the family has far more to do with her not being on the new show than any DEI mandates from Disney.

Elon Musk has not yet responded to Jenner’s apparent request for financial aid to sue Disney. At the moment, he only appears to be backing Gina Carano against the Mouse House, although that could change at any time. Musk appears to have a personal vendetta against Disney CEO Bob Iger and perhaps some ambitions to attempt to buy the company entirely, so we’ll just have to see how much money he is willing to sink into this war.

Do you think Elon Musk will back Caitlyn Jenner against Disney? Tell us your opinion in the comments below!