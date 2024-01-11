Caitlyn Jenner Claims Disney Fired Her From ‘The Kardashians’ for Not Being “Woke”

Caitlyn Jenner, Olympic Gold Medalist and reality show star, is lashing out at the Walt Disney Company and CEO Bob Iger over social media, claiming that the House of Mouse fired her from the Hulu series The Kardashians for her conservative opinions.

In a recent series of Tweets in response to former U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell, Caitlyn Jenner took aim at Disney, asserting that her absence from The Kardashians was “purely political” and due to her not being “woke enough.”

Jenner’s initial response read, “I wonder if that’s why they fired me from my family’s reality show when it switched over to Hulu (@Disney ), from E!. I must not be woke enough. Too bad… I remember when Bob Iger was a young, hard working, valet, carrying my bags, for me right after I won the Olympics.”

I wonder if that’s why they fired me from my family’s reality show when it switched over to Hulu (@Disney ), from E!. I must not be woke enough. Too bad… I remember when Bob Iger was a young, hard working, valet, carrying my bags, for me right after I won the Olympics — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 7, 2024

Caitlyn Jenner continued, “My ‘About Bruce’ specials on E! Were the highest rated in the franchise of KUWTK. Disney dropping me was purely political. I wasn’t woke enough for them, and Bob had no sense of loyalty after I gave them highest rated 2 HOUR 20/20 special on ABC, and massive boost to their ESPY ratings YoY when I spoke.”

She later clarified and corrected her comments about ratings.

Correction***Not most watched in the KUWTK franchise. The highest in 3 years for the show, to nearly 5M viewers for just part 1 of ‘About Bruce’ with massive growth in the key demo. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 7, 2024

In recent years, the Walt Disney Company has come under attack from conservatives for “wokeness,” largely due to its support of LGBTQIA+ causes. Most dramatically, Disney is embroiled in a series of lawsuits with far-right Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the company’s alleged woke attitudes.

While Caitlyn Jenner may blame Disney for not being a cast member of The Kardashians (and claims CEO Bob Iger was a valet at an unspecified Olympics game), this is a dubious claim.

Jenner was a cast member of Keeping Up with the Kardashians for 13 seasons, leaving the show for an E! spinoff series titled I Am Cait in 2015. She would later make guest appearances on the show, but has since revealed in interviews that she is estranged from Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family (per the Daily Mail).

In 2017, Jenner told Piers Morgan that she “doesn’t talk to any of [the Kardashians] anymore” and doesn’t talk “about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids it’s difficult to talk about it, terribly terribly sad.” Reportedly, she is still on speaking terms with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, but not Kris Jenner or her Kardashian daughters. It seems entirely probable that Caitlyn not returning for the new show might have something to due with that estrangement.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended in 2021 on E!, a cable network owned by NBCUniversal, not with Disney. Even if there were political motivations for Disney, not hiring Caitlyn Jenner for an entirely new show on its own streaming service is not the same as being “fired.”

Additionally, while Bob Iger was the senior program executive for the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics (which Caitlyn Jenner did not compete in) as part of his employment with the Disney-owned ABC, Inside the Magic has not found any evidence that he was a valet.

Inside the Magic reached out to Disney for comment, but has not heard back by the time of publishing.

