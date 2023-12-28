Disney Producing Horror-Inspired ‘Alien’ “ABC” Book for Children

The Walt Disney Company is making some bewildering decisions regarding the iconic Alien franchise.

There may not be a more important science fiction motion picture than 1979’s Alien. This film laid the groundwork for an entire genre of movies, creating one of the most iconic and memorable worlds in cinema history. Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Sigourney Weaver, Alien was an instant hit and has since become one of the most critically acclaimed movies of all time. However, it is quite scary and very, very dark. The film features several gruesome scenes, with the chest-burster scene being one of the most notorious in any movie. Eventually, sequels were made, with James Cameron directing Aliens in 1986. Since then, we’ve seen all kinds of alien media, from movies to toys and video games.

The Xenomorph is one of the most legendary creature designs of all time, and the character has had collaborations with dozens of other iconic properties, even starring in spin-offs like Alien Vs. Predator (2006).

However, what Disney is planning on releasing in 2024 truly shocked us.

A new children’s book has been revealed by Disney, one that aims to teach kids their “ABCs.” However, the way this particular book is approaching the subject is rather bizarre, being based on the Alien franchise. The book is called “A is for Alien” and shows Ripley and her cat Jonesy smiling at a Xenomorph that looks like it’s about to pounce on them. Have no fear, however, as this book will be a light-hearted reimagining of the film that follows Ripley and the rest of the crew as they explore the Nostromo and learn about all of the different letters of the alphabet.

The Walt Disney Company purchased 21st Century Fox in 2019, granting them ownership and access to the Alien brand, among many other franchises. This attempt to create a family-friendly story revolving around various images of the Alien series is quite interesting, and we are eager to see if parents actually go for the idea. The official description of this book is listed down below.

Follow Ripley and the rest of the Nostromo crew on a space adventure that introduces the alphabet from A to Z. With fun illustrations, this light-hearted reimagining of the iconic movie Alien will delight fans young and old, as well as Little Golden Book collectors throught the universe.

This book is set to release on July 9, 2024. You can pre-order this book right now through various online retailers, such as Target and Amazon.

Will you be reading this book to your kids?