Lucasfilm, Disney File New Lawsuit Towards Another Country’s…Carwash?

It would appear that Lucasfilm, currently under the Disney umbrella of companies owned by the House of Mouse, filed a lawsuit toward another country’s…carwash? The location alone will surely shock you.

Lucasfilm Files Lawsuit Against Other Country for Plagiarizing Franchise…from a Carwash?

You read that correctly: Lucasfilm and Disney are going after another country, specifically a carwash, for plagiarizing its billion-dollar franchise, Star Wars, throughout its establishment in the South American country of Chile.

According to a new report from Reuters, Lucasfilm is taking legal action against an unconventional carwash on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile. The carwash, known as Star Wash, has become the center of a legal dispute. Its themed approach to car cleaning involves attendants dressed as iconic Star Wars characters, showcasing a unique twist on the intergalactic saga. Through social media, Star Wash has shared entertaining videos featuring characters like Chewbacca, Stormtroopers, Boba Fett, and Cassian Andor, wielding hosepipes and utilizing “The Force” to” summon cleaning clothes instead of traditional blasters.

The legal representatives for Star Wash explained that the owner, Matias Jara, was registering the brand with the Chilean patent authority, INAPI when they were unexpectedly hit with a lawsuit from Lucasfilm. The movie production giant aims to prevent the registration of the carwash’s name, which could lead to confusion with their established brand. Notably, Lucasfilm focuses on the brand name rather than the creative approach taken by the attendants.

Despite attempts to seek comment, Lucasfilm has not responded immediately to Reuter. Major news outlets like Forbes and ABC are also reporting on this new lawsuit filed by Lucasfilm.

Jara is actively challenging the lawsuit, as indicated by his legal team, who argue that the name Star Wash is distinct enough from the movie franchise to avoid any potential confusion. They contend that Lucasfilm’s products, like toys, furniture, and non-alcoholic drinks, do not cover car cleaning.

In an interview with Reuter, Jara expressed the impact of the lawsuit on his small business, mentioning unforeseen expenditures that were not initially budgeted. He explained that the inspiration for the playful wordplay came from his young daughter during a family visit to a Disney theme park in the United States, which included a “Star Wars carwash,” emphasizing that his business solely focuses on providing a “stellar carwash experience,” Jara clarified that they are not involved in producing or selling movies or related products.