Policy Update: Disneyland Limits Snack Purchases After Brawl Over Popular Food Item

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park officially changed their policy on the sale of pickles after a violent altercation between Disney Park guests.

Like churros, Mickey Mouse ice cream bars, and popcorn, pickles are a staple of many guests’ Disneyland Resort vacations–but they’re not something most theme park guests want to munch on at 8:00 a.m. But that doesn’t stop Disney cast members from selling them!

To honor the rare guest who decided to buy a pickle when Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park opened, Disney cast members started an unofficial “first pickle” ceremony. They’d fill out a free “I’m celebrating” button and throw an impromptu party for the ambitious guest who wanted a crunchy, vinegary treat for breakfast.

The unofficial celebration started about a decade ago and, like many things, leaked onto social media. Guests began rushing to snack carts to buy the first pickle of the day, ruining the moment’s spontaneity.

The situation echoes the 2022 “Disney dress code” trend that forced Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort to eliminate a longtime “magical moment.” The Disney parks used to give out free shirts to guests who accidentally violated the dress code, but stopped after a viral TikTok encouraged guests to intentionally dress inappropriately for a complimentary souvenir.

According to multiple recent reports, Disneyland Park management was forced to create an official “first pickle” policy after numerous altercations that endangered guests.

“The other day, I was literally the first person through the turnstile, power-walked to the fruit cart,” Redditor u/vegasnative recalled. “First one there! Amazing! Then I asked the cast member if she had sold her first pickle and she told me they’re not doing it anymore. She said now it’s a random surprise pickle anytime during the day.”

The next day, the Disney Park guest visited Disney California Adventure Park. There, a Disney cast member told them they still celebrate the “first pickle.” They asked other Disney Parks fans if anyone had clarification about the magical moment.

A current Disney cast member, u/psychoglitterbitch, explained:

“From what I understand of what was told to us in our area (not Main Street and not food and beverage, but apparently it’s a big enough thing that they told the other areas and lines of business), they had had too many altercations related to getting ‘the first pickle’, and since it was an unofficial thing, they decided to make it a random Guest throughout the day to preserve some of the magic but prevent people from fighting over it.”

A former Disney cast member, u/bsteeves14, confirmed that “it’s based on preference of the location.” Busier locations, like those at Disneyland Park, are more likely to celebrate a random guest than the first pickle-buyer of the day.

Another Disney cast member, u/mom_to_the_fuzzies, cautioned that some Disneyland Resort snack carts don’t celebrate pickles at all. It’s still unofficial “pixie dust,” so Disney cast members aren’t required to participate.

“Sometimes they just don’t have the buttons at the cart,” they explained. “Sometimes they don’t have a marker ready. And sometimes unfortunately some CMs just don’t feel like doing it.”

Disney Parks fans were disappointed that other guests ruined what was once a magical surprise.

“This is what happens when social media tells the whole world about something fun,” read one of the most popular comments, written by u/EveLQueeen. “It gets ruined.”

Have you seen another Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort guest get upset about something unusual?