Strip Club Proposed for Magic Kingdom Featuring Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses

A former Disney cast member recently revealed that a certain segment of guests believes there is a strip club below Magic Kingdom Park.

Despite anti- “woke” moral panic in the last few years, Walt Disney World Resort remains one of the most family-friendly vacation destinations in the world. Except for adult-only spaces like bars and playgrounds with an upper age limit, Disney parks uniquely offer experiences everyone can enjoy: Imagineers craft shows, character meet-and-greets, restaurants, and other offerings with the whole family in mind.

Given The Walt Disney Company’s wholesome past, some Disney Parks fans oppose adults-only offerings. For example, many blame increasingly available alcohol for inappropriate behavior throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs.

However, a story from a former Disney cast member makes drunkness at Walt Disney World Resort seem like a minuscule problem. Redditor u/TharinWhite recently recalled an incident involving “furries,” a group of people interested in anthropomorphic animal characters. Many furries have alternate animal identities, “fursonas,” but not all sexualize the hobby.

Cast Member Story – Talking to Furries at Magic Kingdom

The former Walt Disney World cast member was working at the entrance to Space Mountain while the roller coaster was broken when a group of older guests approached him.

“Normally, it’s great,” he explained. “Normally, you can tell stories and talk, which…I like doing.”

But these guests had an unorthodox conversation in mind.

“I… had to explain to a bunch of elderly furry men that there is not a strip club underneath the Magic Kingdom where we go and get to throw dollar bills and such at Minnie Mouse and have ‘adult playtime,’” the former employee recalled.”…When they go to ask me about what are my favorite characters to ‘get with’ underneath the park, I was not really sure how to respond.”

The Disney cast member said that the guests explained, “Disney is very open to furries because Walt Disney was the first furry, introducing the furry world out to the public with Mickey Mouse, Zootopia, and characters like that.”

Some Disney Parks fans were disgusted by the guests’ questions. From u/pink_promise:

degenerates being degenerates, keep your kinks to yourselves and not bring it to a theme park geared towards children 🤢 while harassing an employee nonetheless

Keep conversations with Disney cast members professional and respectful. If you’re wondering about an adult-only experience at Walt Disney World Resort, do a quick internet search to avoid accidentally perpetuating an uncomfortable rumor.

