Universal Shuts Down Renowned ‘Jurassic Park’ Attraction, ‘Warning’ Flags Installed as Technical Issues Continue

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
An aerial view of Islands of Adventure with the Jurassic Park River Adventure attraction to the right.

Credit: Inside The Magic

Universal Orlando Resort recently closed down a famous and renowned Jurassic Park attraction, and technical issues struck the ride in mid-April. Now, there seem to be some warning flags installed on the ride, as no opening date appears to be in sight.

A Universal Attraction roller coaster with a butterfly-themed car full of riders ascending on a curved track, surrounded by palm trees under a cloudy sky inside Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort.
Credit: Discover Universal Blog

Universal To Shut down ‘Jurassic Park’ Attraction Indefinitely: Updates Given

Pteranodon Flyers, a suspended family roller coaster within Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida, forms part of the Jurassic Park-themed area’s Camp Jurassic section. Since its inauguration on May 28, 1999, this ride has offered patrons an exhilarating experience. With a duration of 1 minute and 15 seconds and a height restriction of 3 ft, riders enjoy comfortable seating suspended from a track above, affording them picturesque views as they glide through the air. The attraction swings riders below a track that traverses a small segment of Jurassic Park and is engineered to accommodate 170 individuals per hour.

However, as of April 21, 2024, Pteranodon Flyers has been shuttered indefinitely due to technical malfunctions, with no scheduled maintenance. The duration of the repairs remains to be determined. It will be due in April due to a technical issue, leaving visitors to speculate about the future of this beloved attraction.

All ride vehicles for Pteranodon Flyers at Universal Orlando have been marked with large red tags. The attraction has been closed since mid-April due to a technical issue and is closed indefinitely. – @OrlandoAmusmnt on X

Recently, on social media, @OrlandoAmusmnt posted the above update, showing some type of red, possibly a warning, flag on the rides, indicating that the Universal team members were hard at work trying to fix the ongoing technical issues that led to the attraction closing down a few weeks back.

A young girl with a joyful smile playing on the Universal Pteranodon Flyers on a sunny day, surrounded by lush greenery. She is gripping the bars of the equipment, feeling excited at islands of Adventure at Universal Studios Florida.
Credit: Universal

The addition of red flags on the Pteranodon Flyers attraction indicates Universal’s efforts to address the persistent technical issues plaguing the ride. By installing these warning flags, Universal aims to communicate to guests the potential hazards of the ride’s operation, thereby prioritizing visitor safety.

Moreover, the absence of an opening date suggests that the technical problems are complex and require extensive troubleshooting and repairs. With a definitive timeline for resolution, the ride could remain open indefinitely, potentially extending throughout the year.

This uncertainty leaves visitors disappointed and impacts the overall guest experience at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Universal’s focus on resolving these issues promptly is crucial to restoring the attraction’s functionality and ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for park guests.

Emmanuel Detres

