Universal Shuts Down Renowned ‘Jurassic Park’ Attraction, ‘Warning’ Flags Installed as Technical Issues Continue

Universal Orlando Resort recently closed down a famous and renowned Jurassic Park attraction, and technical issues struck the ride in mid-April. Now, there seem to be some warning flags installed on the ride, as no opening date appears to be in sight.

Pteranodon Flyers, a suspended family roller coaster within Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida, forms part of the Jurassic Park-themed area’s Camp Jurassic section. Since its inauguration on May 28, 1999, this ride has offered patrons an exhilarating experience. With a duration of 1 minute and 15 seconds and a height restriction of 3 ft, riders enjoy comfortable seating suspended from a track above, affording them picturesque views as they glide through the air. The attraction swings riders below a track that traverses a small segment of Jurassic Park and is engineered to accommodate 170 individuals per hour.

However, as of April 21, 2024, Pteranodon Flyers has been shuttered indefinitely due to technical malfunctions, with no scheduled maintenance. The duration of the repairs remains to be determined.

All ride vehicles for Pteranodon Flyers at Universal Orlando have been marked with large red tags.

The attraction has been closed since mid April due to a technical issue and is closed indefinitely.

Recently, on social media, @OrlandoAmusmnt posted the above update, showing some type of red, possibly a warning, flag on the rides, indicating that the Universal team members were hard at work trying to fix the ongoing technical issues that led to the attraction closing down a few weeks back.