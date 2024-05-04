Not So Magical: Animals Defecate on Walt Disney World Guests

Well, this is one way to ruin a Disney vacation! Every year, millions of theme park guests travel to Walt Disney World to experience the attractions, entertainment, and cultural experiences the park has to offer. One of the most popular offerings is animal encounters that guests can experience within the parks.

At Disney, fans have the opportunity to get up close and personal with some absolutely incredible animals. For many, animal experiences are a huge highlight of visiting the Disney theme parks, and Disney’s conservation efforts continue to bring guests back year after year.

In addition to their resident caged animals, Disney is also home to many wild animals that call the park home. Many fans enjoy interacting with animals such as ducks on Disney property, but sometimes, these animals don’t fully match the picturesque Disney experience. One family, in particular, had a supremely less than magical encounter with some feathered friends.

Disney Ducks Provide Unfortunate Guest Experience

Beyond just Donald Duck, ducks are a common sight across various Disney parks. These feathered friends often roam the grounds, adding a touch of charm to the magical atmosphere. Visitors can often spot ducks leisurely waddling around the parks, sometimes even joining in on the fun at attractions and greeting guests with their cheerful presence.

While Disney ducks may be extremely adorable, they are also wild animals who live and exist on their own terms. Guests are encouraged to stay away from ducks in order to keep both themselves and the animals safe and happy.

Unfortunately, this separation cannot always be maintained. In the case of one Disney family, they were attacked from above when a family of ducks decided to defecate on them. The incident happened at EPCOT, which is located on Walt Disney World Resort property. They shared their story, saying:

“If anyone is at Epcot and saw a family get crapped on by some ducks, that was us! Maybe you caught it on video.”

The Call of Nature

While this situation was probably a total nightmare for the family in question, it is unfortunately an unavoidable part of spending time outdoors. While we love the feathered friends at Disney, it is always a good idea to give them space in order to avoid any issues. While some instances, like this one, are unavoidable, it is always a good idea to treat all wild animals with caution and with care.