Guests Stuck at Top of Epcot’s “Golf Ball”; Cast Members Lead Group to Safety

When guests think of iconic landmarks at Walt Disney World Resort, Spaceship Earth stands out. This geodesic sphere, affectionately known as the “giant golf ball,” houses a fascinating attraction that takes guests on a journey through the history of communication, from ancient civilizations to the digital age.

As you embark on this immersive experience, you witness the evolution of human communication, marvel at technological advancements, and ponder the possibilities of a connected future. The exterior of Spaceship Earth is truly awe-inspiring, resembling a futuristic beacon beckoning visitors to explore the wonders within.

This attraction is one of EPCOT’s most iconic, making it a popular stop for guests enjoying a day at the parks. However, one group of guests had an extremely unlikely experience in the EPCOT ball when their ride suddenly stopped as they reached the top of the golf ball. Guests were soon after informed that they would need to make an immediate evacuation from the ride.

An Unusual Ride Evacuation

Ride evacuations happen all the time at the Disney theme parks. While some fans hate ride evacuations and get saddened when they hear their ride experience will be ruined, other fans find these experiences to be exciting. For avid Disney fans, ride evacuations allow them to see the behind-the-scenes interworkings of the Disney rides and attractions.

I got evac’d from spaceship earth today! We were at the top of the dome and had to walk down all 172 stairs! That was awesome! pic.twitter.com/iCKvhbRkYB — Josh Rice (@JRiceDrums) May 10, 2024

In the event of a Spaceship Earth ride evacuation, guests often get to see what the ride looks like with the lights on. As they meander down the emergency staircases, guests can see just how intricate and unique this attraction is.

Disney Stays Committed to Guest Safety

At Disney, evacuations like this are unlikely to happen, but when they do, they are conducted with guest safety as the top priority. The cast members present during these situations are trained to assist and guide guests efficiently. While these experiences may be scary for some, cast members do their best to keep things safe and efficient for all parties involved.

All of the guests on this recent evacuation were safe on the ground in a timely manner by the incredible team of cast members who work on this attraction. Would you be scared to evacuate Spaceship Earth from the very top? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!