“Serious” Emergency Forces Disneyland Ride Evacuation

Disney Cast Members abruptly shut down and evacuated Guests from a Disneyland ride on Sunday following an unknown emergency.

Reddit user u/orcamode was in line for Space Mountain at Disneyland Park when they were suddenly escorted from the building without explanation.

“We were hurried out and told to leave,” they recalled. “No one explained but it felt really serious.”

Similar disastrous issues caused by an electrical or plumbing issue were reported on Sunday with Indiana Jones Adventure, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, and nearby shops & restaurants. Disneyland Resort has not commented on the issues or confirmed if the Space Mountain evacuation was related.

Space Mountain is currently closed at the time of this article’s publication.

Space Mountain recently returned to normal form after weeks of transformation into Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain. “Race through the cosmos in the dark to the edge of the galaxy and back on a thrilling roller-coaster ride,” reads the official Disneyland ride description. “Navigate through a vast futuristic space station as you make your way to Mission Control. Board a sleek flight vehicle and prepare yourself for a high-flying adventure to the furthest reaches of space.”

“Ascend slowly through a swirling solar field as your rocket powers up. Plunge through a spectacular spiral nebula and then, when the countdown ends—hang on tight! As you hurtle forward into infinite darkness, your rocket darts and twists in the void, speeding faster and faster. Feel the g-force as you careen into the unknown! Immersive sound effects and evocative music add to the intense sensory experience. Brave the most epic journey of your Earthbound life and accept your mission—to conquer Space Mountain.”

