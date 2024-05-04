Guests Repeatedly Sexually Assault Disney Princesses

One of the worst things about working in the service industry—as most cast members do—is that many times, guests feel entitled to that worker’s energy and sometimes even their personal space.

Because of this, many Disney Princesses who work in the parks have come out and shared that they have been groped or sexually assaulted by guests at the parks while in character, making it difficult for them to even speak out about it in the moment and defend themselves.

Princesses have previously shared that Disney has strict rules about how any cast member can behave while playing a Disney character, and what they’re allowed to say or do when it comes to guests.

Of course, it’s important to note that there are character attendants at the parks whose job is to facilitate meet and greets with Disney characters. They are also meant to help keep cast members safe in certain situations. However, it’s a tricky situation to navigate, and despite the character attendants’ presence, there have been reported incidents of sexual assault at the parks.

In a video for Buzzfeed, many former Disney character performers made it abundantly clear that practically every Disney princess has dealt with this kind of harassment from guests multiple times over.

One performer who played a friend of Rapunzel at the parks exclaimed, “Oh my gosh! If all the princesses had Twitter [now, X], they would hashtag #MeToo! If I were to be honest with you, you’d be very shocked at the brazen things people do.”

Another performer who played a friend of Snow White added, “I’ve been proposed to many a time. People have attempted to kiss me, both male and female.” She added later, “Don’t try to kiss [characters], don’t be too handsy.”

The former cast member who played the friend of Rapunzel chimed in, “Please don’t be a creep when you go to meet the princesses. They are people too, and most of them are married.”

One of the performers also explained the severe consequences of misbehaving with a Disney character or princess. She said, “If you inappropriately touch any of the characters, you will be arrested; if you inappropriately make a comment, you will be kicked out of the park.”

As one former Disney character performer stressed time and again during the video, Disney Princesses are also human and need to be treated as such, with the same kindness and consideration anybody would expect in any social interaction. In fact, Disney also clearly states in its property rules that cast members must be treated with dignity and respect.

They write, “Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others.”

The simple act of asking for consent can make a huge difference in helping character performers feel safe and able to do their jobs well at Disney Parks. Of course, it is also important to consider what is appropriate to approach a cast member about.

Have you ever seen an incident like this while visiting a Disney Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!