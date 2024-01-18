Disney Alters Multiple Classic Princesses with New Unrecognizable Looks

Things are looking a little different down in New Orleans lately, as Tiana has a fresh new outfit on display.

When guests visit the Disney parks, there are some things that are easy to count on. Of course, guests can ensure that they will see a castle of some sort. If you are at Walt Disney World Resort, Cinderella Castle will be there for you, and at Disneyland Resort, guests will find Sleeping Beauty Castle. There will always be stunning nighttime spectaculars, highly themed lands, areas where your favorite movies come to life, charming parades, and characters.

Meeting the Disney characters at the parks is one of the more popular things that guests can do when they visit the parks. Whether it is your goal to meet Mickey Mouse or Olaf, you will be able to snap a photo. While classic characters like Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald, Goofy, and more are popular, the desire to meet the Disney princesses is unmatched.

Each Disney resort will have a form of a Princess Fairytale Hall, which is a location where guests can meet a multitude of princesses after waiting what is typically at least 60 minutes. At Disneyland, that location is called Royal Hall. This location is an indoor experience, so the characters are seen in their standard movie outfits, but there are also princesses that roam around the park, and depending on the weather, their appearance will change dramatically.

When Tiana’s Bayou Adventure debuts at Disneyland and Disney World, as we have seen in the concept art, Tiana will have a new look to her, with much shorter, chin-length hair and an explorer outfit; at Disneyland, with Tiana’s Palace being open, we have already started to see Tiana Meet in a more flapper-style outfit in New Orleans Square. Now, with the current cold front, Tiana’s look has had to once again change.

Disney photographer E Ticket Magic (@eticketmagic) took to Instagram to share Princess Tiana in her winter garb, making the princess nearly unrecognizable from her animated look due to the dramatic changes in her hair and clothing. While she certainly looks done-up, since we never saw Tiana in this appearance before, it may take guests an extra beat to notice that Tiana got a new do, and an outfit change.

As we can see in the below parade photo, Tiana is typically photographed with her hair up in her classic green dress, this is also the version of Tiana that guests will meet when they see her indoors, as it is her classic and most recognizable form.

Hannahs Whole New World posted a video of all of the Disney princesses in Disneyland Paris with their winter gear on, and while the outfits do look different, with more layers and length added, all the looks are extensions of the classic outfit that we see in the films, whereas Tiana’s Disneyland look is very different.

Tiana’s “new” look is more reminiscent of the daydream scenes of Tiana’s Place, which is placed further along in the story of Princess and the Frog, and since Tiana’s story is extending past the movie, it makes total sense that she may be sporting a new look and outfit, as time has passed.

In the past, we had seen Disney fans show upset when their favorite characters did not look like their animated versions. When The Little Mermaid debuted in 2023, the live-action version of Ariel, played by Halle Bailey, looked nothing like Jodi Benson’s version, which was a Caucasian, red-haired cartoon. Bailey is a stunning Black actress who sported more of an orange-brunette look in the movie. In order to promote the film, another meet and greet was added to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris, where guests could meet Ariel, but she would look like Halle’s version of the sea princess.

Some parents expressed concern about how to explain the two versions of Ariel to their children, while others just wanted to keep the original version of Ariel in the parks. While some guests were certainly fans of the new Ariel addition (that was only a limited run), her presence stirred the pot, much like the news of Bailey’s casting did within the media when it was announced.

That being said, no one seems to have an issue with this new Tiana look in the comments of the photo, perhaps because it is solely an outfit change and not associated with the character’s physical appearance.

Are you a fan of this new look when it comes to Princess Tiana?