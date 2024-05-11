Beloved ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Passes Away Tragically

The beloved British actor from the incredibly popular Game of Thrones series, Ian Gelder, has passed away.

Today, sadly, is one of those days as we mourn the loss of the esteemed actor best known for his role in Game of Thrones, Ian Gelder, who has passed away at the age of 74. Ian Gelder’s contribution to the entertainment industry, particularly his memorable portrayal in Game of Thrones, has left a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

British actor Ian Gelder, known for his versatile performances, embarked on his acting journey with a notable appearance on an ITV Sunday Night Theatre episode back in 1972. His early foray into the world of acting marked the beginning of a distinguished career that would see him leave a lasting impact on both stage and screen.

Like many of his peers in the vibrant British acting scene, Gelder diligently honed his craft, showcasing a remarkable talent that translated seamlessly across various mediums. His dedication to his artistry shone through as he immersed himself in a myriad of roles, demonstrating a depth and range that captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

From captivating stage performances to compelling on-screen portrayals, Gelder’s contributions to the world of entertainment have been nothing short of exceptional.

His credits on stage include The Low Road (2013) and the revival of Titus Andronicus (2014); which was performed at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

With television, Gelder was a part of Rumpole of the Bailey (1978-1992) and, more famously, Torchwood: Children of Earth (2009) and, of course, Game of Thrones (2011). He played Mr. Dekker and Kevan Lannister (the younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister), respectively, in the shows.

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder,” Gelder’s husband, Ben Daniels posted on Instagram.

“Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December, and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.” He wrote.

In his emotional tribute to his late husband, Daniels added, “He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light. I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side.”

On reading Daniels’ touching tribute many also shared their condolences with the actor.

Matt Lanter wrote “My gosh Ben. There are really no words. All of my love to you today. Praying for your peace and comfort. Love you buddy.”

Richard E. Grant added, “I am so SO sorry for the incalculable loss of your beloved Ian.”