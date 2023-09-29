Fan-Favorite ‘Game of Thrones’ Star is the Newest Mutant

Game of Thrones is no stranger to involving actors in huge franchises like Star Wars, the MCU, and DC. Take Sophie Turner, for instance. She appeared as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and Jen Grey in the X-Men films. She will now be joined by another alumnus from the hit HBO series, who is being transformed into the newest mutant.

Remakes and reboots have become commonplace in Hollywood, and some have been successful lately. Though the usual case was to immediately attempt to rehash the original story with a contemporary take, filmmakers have found a better way to approach reboots. They have done so by turning the property into a retelling.

Uncharted was one of those films that starred Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. Though the film was based on the hit video game series, the film chose to make Holland a much younger version of the character, resulting in massive gains.

That is precisely what is being done to the new Toxic Avenger reboot. Though the B-level horror film from the 1980s became a cult classic, resulting in video games, comics, sequels, and more, the franchise is now being rebooted in a unique way. The most notable thing about the film is that it managed to cast arguably the most beloved Game of Thrones star, Peter Dinklage.

Peter Dinklage will now transform into the mop-wielding mutant known as Toxie, which has been revealed in the first trailer for the new Toxic Avenger.

‘Toxic Avenger’ Transforms’ Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage Into a Mutant

The trailer is NSFW, so open with care:

Though images of the new Toxic Avenger have been shared, this is the first look at what everyone can expect from this ultra-violent retelling. The original Troma Studios films were campy yet bloody, which is exactly what the above trailer seems to showcase. In the typical B-level “real-life” news report, Toxie shows up to deal with some thugs.

The trailer showcases the best look at Peter Dinklage in his role as Toxie, a man who is transformed into a mop-wielding mutant. The original film showcases a man named Melvin Ford, who is bullied by everyone around. He is transformed into Toxie when he falls into a vat of toxic waste while on fire, making him grow in size and have superhuman strength.

Peter Dinklage will be a new character by the name of Wintson Gooze, who is a low-level employee at a chemical factory. There is an image of Dinklage in the same pink tutu that Ford was forced into when he became Toxie, so there will be some parallels.

Still, this Game of Thrones star will now be the face of this reboot, which we are excited to see. Joining Peter Dinklage are Elijah Wood, Kevin Bacon, Julia Davis, Jacob Tremblay, and more.

The Toxic Avenger reboot is only being shown at Austin’s Fantastic Fest, which ran from September 21-28. We imagine the film will get a full theatrical release, though that has not yet been confirmed.

Game of Thrones has elevated some of the best actors, and Peter Dinklage is arguably the top. We can’t wait to see him transform fully into Toxie.

