AI Has Stolen ‘Game of Thrones,’ According to Series Creator

Game of Thrones became a cultural phenomenon that has left a permanent mark on pop culture. Its 2011 debut would make it one of the flagship franchises during the Golden Age of Television. It ruled the Iron Throne of cable TV for nearly a decade as it racked up nearly 50 million viewers each night at its height. The series was based on the best-selling fantasy series by the renowned author George R.R. Martin. The reclusive novelist is now going very public in a court case battle with one of the fastest-growing tech companies.

ChatGPT is a language model system powered by artificial intelligence (AI). It allows users to type in a question that prompts the AI to collect massive amounts of targeted data, then use computing techniques to generate an accurate response. It has become extremely popular and is expected to be utilized in every day use like Google.

This AI chatbot system was developed by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research company. Its private research laboratory has the sole focus of developing, directing and ensuring that AI will become a benefit to humanity, rather than a stereotyped harbinger of doom. While this system has become more widely accepted by the public, it has left ethical and legal professionals curious as to where the AI pulls its information and if it does so legally.

“A Song of Ice and Fire” is the epic novel series that was the blueprint for the megahit HBO show. It would reinvigorate a passion for the novels as readership increased with the Game of Thrones‘ popularity over the years. Martin recently sued OpenAI for obtaining the content of his books without his knowledge or permission. The author’s legal team has accused the company of a “systematic theft on a mass scale.”

This lawsuit does not end with Martin, as other prominent writers such as John Grisham, Jonathan Franzen and Jodi Picoult have complained about the invasiveness of ChatGPT. They argue that the AI system was given data from copyrighted books without their permission. The case has carried enough merit that it has made its way to the New York federal court. It is being led by the Authors Guild, which is the trade group that serves on the behalf of American authors.

A spokesperson for OpenAI released a statement about the accusations. They claimed the company respects the rights of authors, but believes that “they should benefit from AI technology.” They continued, “We’re having productive conversations with many creators around the world, including the Authors Guild, and have been working co-operatively to understand and discuss their concerns about AI.” The representative concluded that they are optimistic that both parties will find a mutually beneficial way to work together.

The George R.R. Martin lawsuit with OpenAI shines a spotlight on one of the main issues of the writers and actors strikes. Here are the top three reasons for the ongoing strikes:

There is not a proper calculation on residual payment collection from streaming services. Many writers and actors have been paid a baseline-fee formula from streaming companies. Yet, most professionals feel the residual payments are not being reflected accurately based on the released viewership metrics. They seek more transparency on how studios determine their residual payments.

No change in minimum pay. Writers and actors desire a higher minimum wage to compensate for inflation shifts and longer gaps between productions.

No regulation on A.I. There is no system in place to compensate actors or writers who have their likenesses, voices or written work copied or taken by artificial intelligence programs.

Do you think Martin will win his case? Should AI be capable of pulling any information with nearly no limitations? Or is it the future of the digital era anyway?