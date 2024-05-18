Confirmed: Iconic Slasher Franchise Gets Brand-New Cinematic Universe

Just when you thought it was safe to go skinny-dipping in a seemingly idyllic lake in the middle of the woods, one of the most iconic slasher franchises in cinema history is about to follow in the footsteps of Marvel and DC by getting its very own cinematic universe.

IGN has revealed that Friday the 13th, one of the most prolific slasher franchises in cinema history, is getting a major reboot that will span several forms of media. Fellow slasher Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) might want to stay in the dream world for the time being seeing as Jason Voorhees defeated him in the crossover movie Freddy vs. Jason (2003).

While this news is hardly as exciting as it would be if it were A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th has amassed an enormous cult following since it first emerged from the murky depths of Camp Crystal Lake in 1980 with the original film from director Sean S Cunningham. Since then, there have been 11 films starring the hockey mask-wearing maniac.

These include Jason X (2002), a sequel that actually takes place in space, the crossover movie Freddy vs. Jason, which pits Jason Voorhees against Freddy Krueger from the Elm Street movies, and Friday the 13th (2009), a direct remake of the original film. Sequels, reboots, galactic outings, crossover movies — Jason Voorhees really has done it all. But now, he’s set to return in a new cinematic universe aptly titled the “Jason Universe.”

Per IGN, Horror, Inc. has announced that it “is expanding the Friday the 13th franchise into a new era” that will span all forms of entertainment, including “games, immersive experiences, merchandise, and more.” The article states that there will be “more to be announced throughout 2024 via @JasonUniverse13 on social media or the official website.

President of Horror, Inc. Robert Barsamian told IGN in a statement, “For decades, Jason [Voorhees] shocked and thrilled audiences who kept coming back for more. We’re excited to work with Victor Miller and Marc Toberoff on new projects we’ll announce in the coming months.”

Related: ‘Scream’ and ‘Friday the 13th’ Will Cross Paths In New Slasher Series

He added, “We’re focused on honoring the legacy while elevating the fan experience and appealing to today’s horror audiences as we develop new ways to watch, interact and engage with the Jason Universe.”

Global GM of Horror, Inc. Sheri Conn said:

“With the unique ability to remain at the forefront of pop culture for 44 years, Jason continues to top charts as one of the scariest villains of all time with strong global awareness across multiple generations thanks to billions of TikTok views plus millions and millions of gamers and movie fans. We can’t wait to introduce new Jason Universe activations to these amazing fans.”

Barsamian is executive producer on the upcoming A24/Peacock television series Crystal Lake (TBA), which is a prequel to the 1980 film and is likely part of the new Jason Universe.

But Friday the 13th isn’t the only slasher franchise getting a cinematic universe. Earlier this year, it was announced that a Halloween television series is in development, which will be the first in a shared universe that will feature Haddonfield bogeyman Michael Myers.

There’s still no word on a new entry in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

Are you excited that a slasher franchise like Friday the 13th is finally getting a cinematic universe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!