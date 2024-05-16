Urgent Notice: Fireball Bombs Erupt at Disney Park, Testing Failed

If you are planning on visiting Disneyland Paris in the near future, be aware that fireball bombs may be shooting into the sky. While the ensuing fire may be intrusive, it is 100% safe.

Many changes are currently underway at Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be Disney Adventure World).

Walt Disney Studios Park is currently undergoing significant changes that won’t happen overnight, presenting challenges for visitors. Originally slated for expansion following an announcement by Disney CEO Bob Iger in 2019, Toy Story Playland’s expansion plans have been dramatically altered. The Star Wars expansion depicted in concept art has been scrapped, and the Toy Story Playland expansion has been canceled.

However, construction is underway for the World of Frozen, featuring a Tangled attraction within the land. While Pixar touches will be incorporated into the expansion’s gardens, the park’s iconic, larger-than-life characters, such as Buzz Lightyear, are currently unavailable due to refurbishments.

The Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop is also undergoing refurbishment until June 29, and the TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure show, remains on hiatus until June 8. Furthermore, the one-year closure of Studio 1, the park’s entrance, coupled with ongoing construction and capacity limits, may detract from the overall visitor experience, making it less than ideal for those seeing Walt Disney Studios Park for the first time.

While there is a lot of change, there are additions as well. Just yesterday, Disney CEO Bob Iger promised more expansions on the way at the European park, “We’ve been investing nicely in the second park in Paris, which will ultimately be renamed, and there are a lot more attractions being built that will open in the next two to three years.”

One of the first new additions will be arriving in just a few weeks with the new BMX show, Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland.

The show is set to premiere on May 25, 2024, at Walt Disney Studios Park, soon to be rebranded as Disney Adventure World. It will take the place of the Moteurs…Action!: Stunt Show Spectacular, which permanently closed in 2020, and will feature a lineup of familiar characters.

When Disneyland Paris initially hinted at a BMX-filled Alice in Wonderland show, fans were left bewildered. Now, more details have emerged, though the concept remains somewhat perplexing.

The production will pit two teams of acrobats and BMX riders against each other in a showdown between Alice and the Queen of Hearts. Described by Disney as an “ultra-colorful, pop-rock face-off,” performers will showcase gravity-defying tricks.

Additionally, it has been disclosed that the show will offer two possible endings, with audience participation in helping the Mad Hatter determine the winning team.

Disneyland Paris has been teasing the new show extensively on Instagram in recent days, even launching a dance challenge where lucky participants can win tickets to attend the premiere. Check out the latest Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland video below for a glimpse of the excitement.

Now, we can see that testing for the show is underway and that pyrotechnics will be used.

Disneyland Paris reporter DLP Report has shared images of the fire being tested, stating that the fire “looks, sounds, and smells pretty intrusive for Avengers Campus, located next to the theater.

“Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland” will use substantial pyrotechnic and smoke effects to throughout the show which is currently rehearsing.

As you can see, the fireballs shoot up like small firebombs into the sky before exploding and dissipating into the air, turning the sky a rather gorgeous pink/orange color. While it does look great for the new show, the sounds of the fire exploding and the look/smell of it may be alarming and disrupt theming in other areas of the park as it extends into other themed sight lines, which does not make this test too successful.

That being said, it is likely that the show will not get rid of the effect.

Disneyland Paris does like to add pyrotechnics to many of its shows, as we have seen with many of the evening shows at Disneyland Park, such as Disney Dreams, which left Sleeping Beauty Castle in need of a little paint job due to extensive burning.

As we mentioned earlier, capacity limits have been an issue lately, especially for Walt Disney Studios Park, with capacity signage going up quite often. Guests were even alerted to stay out of the parks after 3:00 p.m., as they were last summer if they did not want to deal with harsh crowds. These capacity issues will likely only grow worse as the Olympics will be coming to Paris this summer, with millions of tourists expected to visit the city of love.

With Disneyland Paris just a short ride away from the games via the RER train at Opera Station, many tourists will likely venture to the theme parks while they are visiting. So, if you are planning a visit to Disneyland Paris, be sure to book a date-based ticket with your park selected to ensure access even if capacity limits are hit. These tickets are also cheaper than non date based tickets, so it will also help you save some money for an extra churro and Mickey pretzel!

