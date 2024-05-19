Exclusive: Bloody Injury Reported Following Bus Incident at Disney World

A recent incident involving a Disney World bus resulted in a bloody injury, leaving guests horrified.

When visiting Disney World, thousands of families try to find ways to save money and add convenience to their vacation. Fortunately, the Orlando-based Disney Resort provides the perfect way to save time, money, and the hassle of driving and parking when visiting the theme parks.

Related: Disney Guests Gamble for Final Ride on Space Mountain Ahead of July Demolition

Disney World offers a complimentary, air-conditioned bus service that takes guests to and from theme parks, water parks, and Disney Springs to their hotel with continuous departures.

Unfortunately, during a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Inside the Magic witnessed a concerning incident involving a resort transportation bus that left a guest with a bloody injury and other riders in shock.

Related: Disney World Sets Price for New Tiana Attraction at $60 in Magic Kingdom

What appeared to be an ordinary bus ride to EPCOT quickly turned into a horrible scene when a Disney World transportation bus alarmingly approached a Four Seasons Resort Orlando shuttle without stopping.

When the Disney driver realized the bus in front of him was dangerously close, he slammed on the brakes. The Disney Resort bus stopped inches before a collision, but that didn’t stop it from sending multiple riders to the floor and shocking guests.

Once the Disney bus had parked at its designated station, the driver rushed to apologize and ensure the safety of all guests. Unfortunately, a young woman complained about a hand injury and asked for a bandage as she stood up, helped by her family.

The driver apologized and commented that he had given the last one earlier that day. Instead, he suggested the woman go to the first aid station near the Mexico pavilion in the park if she needed help.

Related: Banned From Sleeping in Their Cars, Homeless Disney World Cast Members Can Live in Other People’s Garage

Once off the Disney bus, Inside the Magic asked the woman if she was alright. “I was more pissed than scared,” she said, adding that her finger was bleeding after her acrylic nail had pulled off her natural nail.

The young woman and her family assured that, despite the blood, her injury was not severe but that they would visit first aid at EPCOT if they thought it was necessary.

In line to enter the park, Inside the Magic encountered another rider who witnessed the incident. The Disney Resort Hotel guest commented that she was horrified as she looked up at the other bus coming closer and closer.

“I was concerned. I thought he wouldn’t stop and would hit the other bus. But he stopped at the very last minute,” the guest commented.

Related: Disney Installs New Safety Warning for Guests Riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Walt Disney World Resort offers free bus service to and from Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Disney Springs, and the resort’s water parks—Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park—for all guests staying at a Disney Resort Hotel.

Disney Parks (@disneyparks) posted a video about this complimentary service on TikTok, which you can see below or click here to watch.

Get in friends, we’re going to Disney World! #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #DisneyCastLife #DisneyCareers #Bus #BusDriversOfTikTok #BusDriver

When visiting Disney World, guests can also take advantage of other complimentary Disney transportation services, such as the iconic monorail, ferryboats or water taxis, the Minnie Van Service operated by Lyft, and the unique Disney Skyliner.

Staying at a Disney Resort Hotel in Disney World also has other perks, such as early entry to the theme parks, convenient dining and shopping locations, themed rooms, exceptional service, and even free park admission!

Related: Pirates of the Caribbean Nears Uncertain Future Following “Woke” Complaints

While we’re on the subject of transportation, you might be wondering about a convenient way to get from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to your Disney Resort Hotel.

MEARS Connect took over Disney’s Magical Express service in January 2022, providing convenient transportation to and from all Disney Hotels in Walt Disney World Resort. You can click here to learn more about the Orlando Airport transportation service.

What do you think about this incident? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!