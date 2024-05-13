Dolly Parton Partners With Controversial Brand Amidst Public Disappearance

Beloved country music legend Dolly Parton has unexpectedly disappeared from the public eye, but her incredibly savvy eye for business will never stop, no matter what. Even though we might not be seeing the 78-year-old songstress performing anytime in the near future, Parton is reportedly partnering with a strangely controversial fast food chain amidst her private time.

Credit: Dollywood

The Miracle of Dolly Parton

Arguably, Dolly Parton may be the most revered and adored living individual in pop music, and rightfully so. Famously, the singer began life as one of 12 children in an impoverished Tennessee family, a background she has frequently immortalized in radio hits like “In the Good Old Days (When Times Were Bad).”

She moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music the day after graduating high school, initially working as a songwriter for other performers. Eventually, she landed a spot on The Porter Wagoner Show, which eventually led to her emergence as a solo artist and the composition of one of her greatest hits, “I Will Always Love You.”

Since then, Dolly Parton has written literally thousands of songs, scored hundreds of hits, starred in movies, and TV shows, performed alongside younger pop stars like her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, and permanently established herself as one of the great icons of pop culture.

Credit: NBC

At the same time, she became an accomplished entrepreneur, opening the Dollywood theme park, the Splash Country water park, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, and a renowned philanthropist. In particular, Dolly Parton is known for the Dolly Foundation, which promotes childhood literacy and currently has nearly two million children enrolled and receiving free books. She was also an essential element in the funding of the COVID-19 vaccine, just in case anyone needs any more reasons why she’s a legend.

‘Southern Sweets’

Although Dolly Parton is primarily known as an artist and a philanthropist, it must be noted that she has always been partial to synergistic branding. Over the decades of her career, she has cashed in with branded products like the Duncan Hines: Dolly Parton Baking Collection and partnered with home collection makers like Lodge Cast Iron, Lifetime Brands, and Mainstream International to use her image.

Credit: Krispy Kreme

New reports say her latest branded venture is a collaboration with the beloved but frequently weirdly controversial Krispy Kreme for a Dolly Parton-themed “Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection.” Food blogger Markie Devo revealed promotional art for the collection on Instagram:

The post’s caption reads:

At this point, Dolly for president✊🏻💁‍♀️ Krispy Kreme teamed up with Dolly Parton for a “Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection”. The collection features 4 doughnuts and a Chiller. Doughnuts::

-Chocolate Crème Pie

-Banana Puddin’ Pie

-Peachy Keen Cobbler

-Dolly Dazzler Chiller::

-Peachy Keen Lemonade This launches on May 14th at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide.

Given her propensity for partnering with sweet treat brands, it is not surprising that Dolly Parton would collaborate with a major doughnut company. However, Krispy Kreme has an odd history of inciting controversies, from the time it accidentally included a vile racial slur in an ad campaign to the revelation that its owners had admitted ties to Nazi slave labor.

However, despite that, it seems that Krispy Kreme is pretty good at working with other major brands, whether it is McDonald’s, Disney, or Dolly Parton herself.

