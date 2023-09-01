Dolly Parton Funko Pops! are finally on their way!

The queen of country music has been immortalized in Funko Pop! form. The legendary singer-songwriter, actress, philanthropist, and godmother of Miley Cyrus has two new Funko Pops! based on her iconic outfits and albums. These vinyl figures are a must-have for any fan of the country legend, and here is how you can get them before they sell out.

The ’77 Tour Figure: This Pop! vinyl features Parton in a sparkling orange jumpsuit with silver fringe, holding a banjo in her hand. The figure captures Parton’s signature style and charisma and is a tribute to her successful tour in 1977, which included hits like “Here You Come Again,” “Jolene,” and “I Will Always Love You.” We’ll always love you too, Dolly!

The Dolly Parton Backwoods Barbie Funko Pop! Album Figure is another Funko product that features Parton in her pink dress and cowboy hat from the cover of her 2008 album Backwoods Barbie. The figure comes with a hard case that displays the album cover art. The figure is part of the Pop! Albums series, which celebrates iconic albums and artists from various genres. We want to see this country spinoff of Barbie The Movie, though.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Thinks AI Will Trap Her Soul on Earth

Funko POP! Rocks: Dolly Parton in White Pantsuit Shop Exclusive AKA The Glastonbury Figure: This Funko Shop Exclusive figure shows Parton in a glittery white pantsuit and matching guitar that she wore to rock the stage in front of thousands of fans. The figure is based on Parton’s headline performance at the Glastonbury Music Festival 2014, which more than 100,000 people watched live and millions more on TV. The figure celebrates Parton’s musical talent, charm, and ability to appeal to audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Dolly Parton Funko Pops! is a great way to share your love of the country icon and her music. They are fun and affordable collectibles that capture the essence and spirit of Parton. Whether you want to display them on your shelf, desk, or mantle or give them as gifts to your friends or family, these Funko products will surely bring some Dolly joy to your life.