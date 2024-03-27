Disney Adds Controversial Mega Fast Food Chain to Theme Park Empire

If you are a Disney World foodie, we have a new snack that you will be able to get that may not be too good for you, but it certainly tastes delicious.

The Orlando area has incredible food options right next to Disney World property, with new major names like White Castle, Raising Canes, Portillos, and hundreds of other quick-serve options just a quick drive away. But this new item will be on-property, which means you donut (yes, that is a teaser pun) need to leave the gates of Disney to get your fix.

McDonald’s and Disney World had a longstanding partnership that spanned several decades, dating back to the early days of Disney’s theme parks. McDonald’s operated multiple locations within Disney World, strategically placed to cater to guests throughout the parks and Disney Springs.

In Anaheim, California, Disneyland’s Frontierland featured the Westward Ho! covered wagon, where guests could purchase Potato Food, also known as french fries. Across from Disneyland, California Adventure boasted Burger Invasion, a full-service restaurant offering a limited burger menu alongside McDonald’s fries.

Within the extensive parks of Disney World in Florida, there were six locations where visitors could enjoy McDonald’s fries and food. Presently, a solar-powered McDonald’s stands at Disney World, located outside the theme parks. Impressively, it holds the distinction of being the first net-zero McDonald’s.

McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme announced on Tuesday that Krispy Kreme doughnuts will soon be offered at all McDonald’s restaurants across the United States.

As outlined in a news release, customers can anticipate the gradual introduction of Krispy Kreme doughnuts in their local McDonald’s establishments later this year, marking the initiation of a phased market rollout nationwide. The companies anticipate nationwide availability at participating restaurants by the conclusion of 2026.

Each day, three of Krispy Kreme’s most beloved doughnuts will be freshly delivered to McDonald’s restaurants, offering customers the opportunity to enjoy them individually or in boxes of six, available from breakfast hours until the close of the day. The available flavors include the Original Glazed Doughnut, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut, and the Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut.

This means that by 2026, you will have the option to get a Krispy Kreme donut while on your Disney World vacation. And, for Disneyland guests, there is a McDonald’s located steps from the gates of the theme park.

Another McDonald’s is also being added to Disneyland Paris.

McDonald’s shared the news on X with a sign that gave customers a look into the not-so-distant future:

POV: you wake up in 2026 pic.twitter.com/4SlB4ugZgu — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 27, 2024

“This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s chief marketing and consumer experience officer. “Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country.”

“The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, ‘please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.’ Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme,” said Krispy Kreme president and CEO Josh Charlesworth.

In Disney World, there are already plenty of iconically popular sweet treat locations and options like Mickey waffles, Joffrey’s donuts, Everglazed, Gideon’s cookies, and more — and while those are typical must-have snacks for Disney lovers, McDonald’s at Walt Disney World is opened 24 hours a day, making it the go-to late night snack for guests.

While McDonald’s is not owned by Disney, its location makes it part of the Disney bubble, giving thousands of guests close access to it each day.

In the past, ex-CFO Christine McCarthy stated that smaller portion sizes at Walt Disney World would be “good for some people’s waistlines,” which caused quite a stir in the media as Disney was not only upcharging for smaller portions, fat-shaming their guests, but also, not serving health conscious foods — unless churros are the new celery. So, if you are looking for economically priced meals with a portion size you can recognize, eating at locations like the on-property McDonald’s may be your best bet.

That being said, according to Disney, these larger portions and unhealthy options are not good for guests, making it a controversial addition.

In the past, we have seen Krispy Kreme do themed donuts for collaborations with other companies, as well as holidays. For example, on St. Patrick’s Day, their donuts are green, and they also recently themed their donuts to Sesame Street!

With McDonald’s and Disney having such a close collaborative relationship with everything from their Happy Meal toy collections to their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Loki, it would not be too shocking to potentially see some of those Krispy Kreme donuts develop a Disney design in the future.

Are you happy to see this new Krispy Kreme roll out? Would you go and get a donut while on vacation?