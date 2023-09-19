McDonald’s To Take Over Disney Theme Park Location

I’m loving it!

At the Disney theme parks, guests can enjoy quite a lot of fun rides, attractions, and live entertainment. From Disney’s Animal Kingdom and EPCOT to Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom, the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, specifically features a wide range of activities that are fun for the whole family. A big portion of the Disney park experience comes down to food, snacks, and beverages, with Disney being famous for its selection of treats.

A list of the most iconic Disney theme park food would not be complete without mentioning Mickey Bars, turkey legs, or churros, all of which have become synonymous with the Disney theme parks. However, Disney is also famous for its collaborations.

McDonald’s and Disney have quite a treasured past, being involved in each other’s “lives” for decades. Having McDonald’s inside the Disney Parks may seem unbelievable today, but guests were once able to find the”golden arches” at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney and McDonald’s “founder” Ray Kroc have quite a history with each other as well, which you can read more about here.

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, specifically had multiple McDonald’s locations, both in the parks and outside of them. Guests were once able to snag nuggets and fries at both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, with an official location present at Disney Springs (Downtown Disney). However, the contracts and agreements between The Walt Disney Company and McDonald’s came to an end, and the parks have never been the same. Gone are the days of grabbing some delicious McDonald’s french fries as you make your way through the Disney parks.

Of course, both companies still work with each other quite frequently, with mcDonald’s using whatever the latest Disney film is as toys to promote their iconic Happy Meal. The Walt Disney Company recently used McDonald’s to promote the upcoming second season of Loki on Disney+, employing multiple ads and special spots on TV with the company. Unfortunately, it seemed like guests were out of luck if they wanted to get McDonald’s inside the actual Disney theme parks, that is, until today.

Despite the American Disney theme parks lacking a proper McDonald’s location, one will be opening very soon across the pond.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has just announced that a brand new McDonald’s location will be opening in its Disney Village area.

This new McDonald’s location will open sometime in 2026 and will be a completely new take on the iconic look of McDonald’s. This will take over the previous location when it eventually opens. Similar to the location found on the Walt Disney World property, this new location looks to be focusing on “going green,” as you can see above. This just goes to prove that the relationship between these two massive American companies remains strong and will continue for the foreseeable future. We just wish we could get a new one in an actual American theme park. As of now, no McDonald’s location exists inside the actual Disneyland or Walt Disney World resorts, but only time will tell if this collaboration will happen again.

Do you wish Disneyland and Walt Disney World had McDonald’s? What’s your favorite Disney theme park snack?