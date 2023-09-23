Disneyland Resort Breaks Ground on New McDonald’s

A Disneyland Resort has broken ground on its new McDonald’s location coming soon.

The History of McDonald’s and Disney Parks Over the Years

The history of McDonald’s and Disney Parks is intertwined through various partnerships and collaborations over the years. McDonald’s and Disney first teamed up in the late 1980s when McDonald’s became a sponsor of Disneyland and Walt Disney World. This partnership included promotional tie-ins and Happy Meal toys featuring Disney characters.

Perhaps the most visible collaboration between the two companies has been the inclusion of Disney-themed toys in McDonald’s Happy Meals. This ongoing partnership has delighted children and Disney fans for decades, featuring toys based on popular Disney movies and characters.

While McDonald’s presence in some Disney Parks has fluctuated over the years, the two companies maintain a strong connection through promotions, sponsorships, and merchandise collaborations.

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once boasted multiple McDonald’s establishments strategically positioned within and outside the parks. Visitors could indulge in McNuggets and fries within the enchanting confines of Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, and there was even an official McDonald’s outlet in the bustling hub of Disney Springs, formerly Downtown Disney.

However, as time passed, the contractual agreements between The Walt Disney Company and McDonald’s concluded, marking a significant transition in the park’s culinary landscape.

New McDonalds Announced for Disneyland Resort

On September 19, 2023, it was announced that Disneyland Paris would get a brand-new McDonald’s location by 2026. The new site is coming to the Disney Village area, and construction has already begun to take shape inside the park:

🔧 More walls are up at Disney Village in front of the entrance to the Disney Arena (construction of the new McDonald’s in the area starts in 1 year) pic.twitter.com/BlR5a7kqGd — DLP Report (@DLPReport) September 20, 2023

Although construction won’t officially begin on the new site for at least another year, the Disneyland Resort has already broken ground, which shows how serious this Disney park is to maintaining a scheduled construction.

McDonald’s is France’s most famous restaurant chain, with 48% of French people visiting at least once in the past six months. France is the second largest market for McDonald’s, with over 1,500 restaurants.

McDonald’s is France’s number one provider of French fries and hamburgers. It serves 1.8 million meals a day. The first McDonald’s in France opened in the Paris suburbs in 1972. So it makes sense for this troubled Disneyland Resort to be desperate to break ground on this new location for guests to enjoy.

Aside from Disneyland Paris, there are also a few other Disneyland Resorts worldwide. Firstly, there’s Disneyland California (Disneyland Park). Disneyland Park, often called the “Happiest Place on Earth,” is where Walt Disney’s dream came to life. Guests are transported into fantasy and magic through the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle. From the classic attractions like Space Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean to beloved characters strolling along Main Street, U.S.A., Disneyland Park is where timeless stories come to life.

Tokyo Disneyland, located in Urayasu, Chiba, Japan, is a beloved Disney destination that has enchanted visitors since its grand opening in 1983. This enchanting theme park, operated by the Oriental Land Company under license from The Walt Disney Company, offers a unique blend of classic Disney magic and Japanese culture. With two enchanting parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, guests can immerse themselves in a world of wonder, from meeting iconic Disney characters to experiencing innovative attractions and enjoying delectable cuisine. Tokyo Disneyland is renowned for its impeccable attention to detail, ensuring every visit is a memorable journey into imagination and enchantment.

Hong Kong Disneyland, nestled on Lantau Island, is a captivating Disney theme park that has welcomed guests since 2005. This magical destination offers a taste of Disney enchantment in Asia, operated by Hong Kong International Theme Parks, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the Hong Kong government. With a mix of classic Disney attractions and experiences infused with local flair, visitors can meet beloved characters, enjoy thrilling rides, and savor a blend of international and Chinese cuisine. Hong Kong Disneyland continues to expand and evolve, promising endless adventures and cherished memories for guests of all ages.

Shanghai Disneyland, the newest addition to Disney’s global family of theme parks, opened its enchanted gates in 2016, becoming a captivating destination in mainland China. This remarkable resort showcases Disney’s blend of storytelling and innovation with a unique touch of Chinese culture. Guests can explore the wonders of Adventure Isle, embark on thrilling rides like the TRON Lightcycle Power Run, and immerse themselves in the charm of Disneytown. With the iconic Enchanted Storybook Castle at its heart and a commitment to cultural authenticity, Shanghai Disneyland offers an unforgettable experience, bringing Disney magic to the hearts of millions in China and around the world.