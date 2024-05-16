Disneyland Confirms Major Park-Wide Changes for Upcoming Pride Event

Disney has confirmed a popular event will be returning.

Disney theme parks are notorious for their long list of rides, attractions, restaurants, shows, and entertainment offerings, some of which have entertained guests for decades. However, Disney is just as famous for its special, limited-time celebrations, helping guests celebrate some of the year’s biggest holidays like Halloween, Easter, and, of course, Christmas.

One of the most popular events at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. This event sees the Magic Kingdom completely transform into a spooky, pumpkin-filled extravaganza. Guests are encouraged to dress up in costumes and enjoy all of the creepy festivities.

Disney sees its largest number of guests during these times, with Halloween, Christmas, and New Year’s being the most popular times to visit the theme parks. Disney also throws other special parties and events, and it goes to great lengths to make those within the LGBTQ+ community feel welcomed and included.

As a result, guests will find many “Pride”-themed events and celebrations at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with the festivities crossing over internationally as well.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Disneyland Paris had canceled all Pride events for 2024. However, according to new reports, Pride will be in full swing this summer. After months of uncertainty, Disneyland Paris has confirmed that Pride celebrations will return.

Disneyland Paris defines this upcoming event as a “joyous” three-hour event. Pride will be held on June 18 and June 20, 2024, at Disneyland Paris. The official website provides more information about what guests can expect.

Come together with family, allies and friends to enjoy an unforgettable and fun-filled evening that recognizes and embraces the LGBTQIA+ community. During this separately ticketed event at Disneyland Park, Guests will delight in after-hours park admission to shorter attraction wait times, special entertainment, Character experiences, photo opportunities and much more! Event Details

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite Location: Disneyland Park

Dates: June 18 and June 20, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM

Ticket Price: $159 per Guest (ages 3+) The ticket to this event also includes admission to Disneyland Park as early as 6:00 PM—that’s 3 hours before the party begins—on the valid date of your ticket. Guests with a ticket to this event do not need to make a theme park reservation to enter Disneyland Park at 6:00 PM or later.

Tickets for the event are available now, and will cost $159 per guest. In addition to these events, extra Pride-related goodness will be offered later in June. “During your visit, prepare for a lively and friendly atmosphere this day with selected Pride festivities, including a festive parade float featuring Mickey, Minnie and their friends, dressed in Pride colors for the occasion. It’s time to shine!”

Unofficial Pride events have been a staple of the Disney parks for years, with the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts having both seen Guest-run events like the popular “Gay Days.” Disneyland Paris has seen the unofficial “Magical Pride” celebration since 2014. The very first official Pride celebration at Disneyland Paris took place back in 2019, and the event has increased in popularity ever since.

In other news, Disneyland Paris is currently undergoing major renovations, with many areas of both theme parks closed and blocked off to visitors. Walt Disney Studios, one of the two theme parks offered at Disneyland Paris, looks especially different.

Along with the closure of areas and the reveal of upcoming attractions, Disneyland Paris announced it would be renaming Walt Disney Studios Park to better fit the park’s future. Now, guests call the theme park Disney Adventure World, giving Disney more creative freedom and liberty to add newer, more exciting rides and attractions for guests to enjoy.

