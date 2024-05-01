ALERT: Disney World Suspends Transportation Until Further Notice as Threat Strikes Area

Walt Disney World Resort has suspended one of its transportation services until further notice as a severe environmental threat strikes the area.

Disney World Suspends Transportation Service as Water Levels Reach Dangerous Limit

In response to low water levels in the canals used by water taxis, Walt Disney World temporarily suspended its water transportation service to Disney Springs. This decision, driven by safety considerations, aims to mitigate potential risks associated with operating boats under such conditions. As an alternative, Disney has implemented additional bus services to facilitate transportation for guests from affected resorts to Disney Springs.

The resorts affected by the temporary suspension of water taxis include Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort and Treehouses, Disney’s Old Key West Resort, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — French Quarter, and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside.

While this interruption is not unprecedented, with similar suspensions occurring in the past due to low water levels, Disney remains steadfast in prioritizing guest safety above all else.

Despite the current situation, Disney actively monitors the forecast and water levels to resume water taxi services once conditions permit. However, given the anticipated delay in reaching normal water levels, intermittent operation of water taxis remains a possibility.

In the interim, guests still have access to alternative water transportation routes, including routes from Disney’s Hollywood Studios to EPCOT, from Magic Kingdom to Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, and Disney’s Fort Wilderness, as well as transportation within EPCOT across the World Showcase Lagoon.

At the Walt Disney World Resort, guests can enjoy the convenience of water taxis, also known as water launches, providing transportation to and from the Magic Kingdom and various resorts. Operating on scheduled intervals, most routes typically run every 15–30 minutes, commencing 30 minutes before the park’s opening and continuing until 90 minutes after its closure.

It’s worth noting that Disney transportation services are complimentary for all guests. Here’s an overview of some key water taxi routes:

Blue Flag Route: This route connects the Contemporary Resort, Fort Wilderness, and Wilderness Lodge Resorts. Guests can board water taxis at designated docks and enjoy scenic voyages between these resort destinations.

Gold Flag Route: As a direct link between Magic Kingdom and the Grand Floridian and Polynesian Resorts, the Gold Flag route offers convenient transportation options for guests staying at these accommodations.

Marketplace, Pleasure Island, and West Side Route: Operating regularly throughout the day, this route connects the Marketplace, Pleasure Island, and West Side areas of Disney Springs. During peak hours from 4:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., water taxis operate more frequently, providing enhanced accessibility for guests.

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, Treehouse Villas, and Disney’s Old Key West Resort Route: Offering continuous service throughout the day, this route ensures seamless transportation for guests staying at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, Treehouse Villas, and Disney’s Old Key West Resort.

Port Orleans Resorts to Downtown Disney Marketplace Route: Guests can access Downtown Disney Marketplace from the Port Orleans Resorts via this water taxi route. Operating every 20 minutes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every 10 minutes after 4 p.m., this service caters to guests seeking convenient transportation options throughout the day and into the evening.

In the Magic Kingdom Resort Area, four distinct water taxi routes are distinguished by different color flags. Notably, the Blue Flag route offers dual launches traveling in opposite directions around Bay Lake, stopping at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Fort Wilderness, and Contemporary Resort, providing guests with picturesque views and efficient transportation between these iconic destinations.

As Disney navigates these challenges, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests remains paramount.