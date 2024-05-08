Disney World Issues Flood Alert: Guests Barred From Hotel Location, Now Closed

A flood has taken over one of Disney’s most popular resorts, and guests have been barred from entering the premises.

When you vacation at Walt Disney World, you may be used to dealing with the rain, especially during summer. Typically, when it rains, guests look for shelter inside an attraction queue, store, resort, or any indoor building if they do not have a poncho or umbrella. What most guests do not expect to see, however, is a flood in their resort.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is one of the most popular and expensive resorts guests can visit while visiting Walt Disney World Resort, especially after its recent Moana refurbishment. It is a deluxe resort located on the monorail line, meaning it is a straight shot to Magic Kingdom, making it very desirable. The resort is also home to Trader Sam’s, the enchanted tiki bar that often has a 3+ hour wait if you are lucky enough to get your name on the list when it opens, and the popular dining locations: Ohana, Kona, and Captain Cooks.

Whether you are watching Happily Ever After while lounging in the sand, or enjoying the volcano style pool, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is a tropical paradise.

Things did seem a little too tropical recently when the main gift shop, BouTiki, had a massive flood.

Jacquelyn (@jportwood19) shared a video on TikTok in which a guest states that they found the “back side of water” at the Polynesian. That is a quote typically used in the Jungle Cruise ride at Magic Kingdom in reference to a waterfall, and when you see the massive pouring of water coming from the BouTiki ceiling, you can understand why he said it.

The water leak is taking up most of the left side of the store, and cast members are attempting to collect the water with towels. If you watch the video, you know that their efforts have limited success as the water continues to pour abrasively. We can also see that the store has its gates up, as guests are currently barred from entry.

It has not been said as to when BouTiki will reopen, however, guests at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort are lucky as there is a second gift shop on the second floor next to Ohana, called Moana Mercantile. While the merchandise is not the same, any essentials can be purchased here while Disney fixes their flooding issue.

While this may cause some construction and downtime at the resort, there is far more construction going on once guests step outside.

The exciting news is that Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is getting a brand new Disney Vacation Club tower! This addition will be built on the shores of Seven Seas Lagoon, conveniently located right on the monorail line to Magic Kingdom. However, there’s a bit of a bittersweet side to this expansion.

To make way for the new tower, Disney’s beloved Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show is permanently closing its doors. This Polynesian-themed luau was a favorite for many guests, offering a chance to experience traditional dances, live music, and a delicious all-you-care-to-enjoy tropical feast.

While the new tower promises to be a great addition for Disney Vacation Club members, some are concerned about overcrowding. The Polynesian Village Resort area is already quite popular, and some worry that adding another building will make it feel too crowded. There’s also a concern that the existing infrastructure, like the monorail system, might struggle to handle the increased capacity.

The planned addition of the Disney Vacation Club tower under construction at Polynesian Village Resort is currently scheduled to debut in late 2024 at Walt Disney World.

Have you ever had something go wrong at your Disney resort when you were on vacation?