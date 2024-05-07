Chaos Unfolds During Magic Kingdom Fire Emergency, All Guests Asked to Leave

Guests were forced to evacuate Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney World Resort is famous for its vast selection of iconic rides and attractions as well as its world-class theming and atmosphere. There is also an incredible amount of dining options at the Walt Disney World Resort, ranging from luxurious five-star meals to quick and easy fast-food eateries. Guests of all ages and appetites will find something to enjoy at Disney World.

Some of the highest-rated sit-down dining options at Walt Disney World are found inside the dozens of hotels at the resort, including Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Whispering Canyon Cafe at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Flying Fish at Disney’s BoardWalkk Resort and Victoria and Albert’s and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort.

The most popular options are found within the four theme parks, with Magic Kingdom having one of the more interesting selections of restaurants and quick-service locations. Unfortunately, one of these locations was forced to close during an emergency at the park.

Liberty Tree Tavern is found within Liberty Square in Magic Kingdom, a land dedicated to the history of America. Guests can learn about U.S. Presidents in the Hall of Presidents or take in the beautiful atmosphere as they stroll through old American towns.

One of the most popular experiences offered in this land is Liberty Tree Tavern, an all-you-can-eat dining experience featuring some American classics like turkey, mac and cheese, pot roast, and gravy. Unfortunately, this beloved location unexpectedly closed over the weekend, and guests were asked to leave mid-meal.

The incident was reported online, with one guest sharing their disappointing experience. “We just got a good start on the meat and potatoes,” stated the guest. “[Then] the fire alarm went off. Now we’re all standing out back waiting for the all clear.”

No information was given as to what caused the fire alarm to go off, but eventually, service started back up, and guests were welcomed back into the restaurant. “We’re back in. They had to clear the tables and basically start all over, checking everyone back in. It was chaos, but the cast members handled it really well.”

Restaurant evacuations do happen from time to time at Walt Disney World, with similar incidents occurring at other dining locations like Ohana.

As stated earlier, Liberty Tree Tavern is one of the most unique dining options at Walt Disney World, offering guests a colonial-themed banquet of iconic American dishes. “Pay tribute to our founding fathers as you dine at this stately colonial-style inn serving traditional New England-inspired fare,” states the official Walt Disney World website.

While several other popular dining locations are found at Magic Kingdom, including Cinerella’s Royal Table, Crystal Palace, The Plaza, and Jungle Skipper Canteen, few locations offer the amount of food offered at Liberty Tree Tavern.

Enjoy a full-on feast for lunch or dinner: the all-you-care-to-enjoy Patriot’s Platter, piled high with roasted turkey, pot roast and oven-roasted pork, and accompanied by traditional sides. For a sweet finish befitting a folk hero, try the Ooey Gooey toffee cake with Chocolate Sauce and vanilla ice cream. Home of the Brave

Rich wood paneling, candelabra chandeliers, large brick fireplaces, and walls lined with period portraits and curios welcome the weary time traveler. Each of the 6 rooms commemorates a pivotal figure in U.S. history:

Benjamin Franklin

Thomas Jefferson

John Paul Jones

Paul Revere

Betsy Ross

George Washington

