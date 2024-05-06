Disney World Doubles Prices With No Notice, Guests Panic About Vacations

Frantic fans looked for someone to blame this week after Walt Disney World Resort doubled prices for a popular service without notice. Frequent visitors to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa blamed women online for ruining a “hidden” experience they previously enjoyed.

Perhaps the most elegant Walt Disney World Resort hotel, the Grand Floridian, offers countless luxurious add-on experiences, from ceremonies at the Wedding Pavilion to horse-drawn carriage rides. Extensive spa services are some of the most frequented, with overnight guests and daytime visitors stopping by for massages, facials, hair services, and more.

Last year, one of the Grand Floridian’s lesser-known spa services went viral online: French or Dutch hair braiding. Countless social media users posted the “hack” for a long-lasting hairstyle for traversing the Disney parks, available a Monorail ride away from Magic Kingdom Park for just $20. Here’s one video from @ropedropejessica:

The braids were lifesavers for guests with long hair. Just a daily spritz of hairspray lets some women wear the braids for up to four days, making getting ready every morning much more effortless.

The Disney Resort spa undoubtedly saw an uptick in braid bookings, so it was devastating for many guests when the service disappeared last summer. A planDisney panelist confirmed that the offering was indefinitely suspended in September.

“Unfortunately, hair braiding is no longer listed as an available service at this time,” they wrote. “… There’s always a chance this service could come back before you arrive for your trip. I suggest checking the service menu daily to see if it returns and booking your appointment the moment it appears again (if it does).”

Unsurprisingly, fans were disappointed. From @jessicad72 on X (formerly Twitter):

Grand Floridian doesn’t do hair braiding anymore 😩they just took it off their website this morning ugggh

This week, braiding reappeared on the Grand Floridian Spa’s booking menu. The price more than doubled–one or two braids now cost $45 instead of $20. Add-on accessories are $10.

“Sun and fun ahead? Allow our professional stylists to braid your hair with 1 or 2 french braids for a fashionable look for a day at the parks or the pools. You can also, add some special hair decorations for an additional charge. (special note – Best results when performed on freshly washed dry hair, free of pool chemicals).”

Fans online, especially in Facebook groups, blamed women for posting on social media about the Disney Resort “hack” and “ruining” it for everyone else.

“Grand Floridian Spa was getting too many braid clients that it was taking stylists away from higher earning services (chemical treatments and up-dos), so they had to raise the price to be more ‘luxury’ pricing so less clients would book it…. Because really, who in their right mind would pay 45 bucks for 1 or 2 braids?!” said one fan in the public fan group Walt Disney World Tips and Tricks.

