Future Snow White, Rachel Zegler, Takes to Instagram to Discuss Her “Hardest Year” So Far

Poor Rachel Zegler; she has been the subject of much ridicule since her casting as Snow White in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of the 1937 film.

Almost immediately, fans and Disney purists alike questioned the decision to cast her. Some pointed to the color of her skin, while others felt that the West Side Story star wasn’t the right fit for the role in general.

After the blowback, Rachel Zegler didn’t do herself any favors in the eyes of Disney fans, commenting that her time on the set of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was comparable to the struggles of lower-scale actors during the SAG strikes last year.

Combined with more questionable decisions surrounding the casting of dwarves and fresh off the bed of nails that was Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid (2023), Zegler’s role was condemned before it ever made it to theatres. However, despite online bullying, the actress has kept busy with some of her latest work, like The Hunger Games prequel (2023), highlighting a lackluster year for movies.

Despite her onscreen success, Rachel Zegler, known for her role in Steven Spielberg-produced West Side Story (2021), backlash for her involvement in the upcoming Disney movie hasn’t faded. The talented actress, who gained recognition for her performance in the Golden Globe-nominated film, remains at the center of controversy surrounding her role in the live-action adaptation.

The news of Zegler’s casting in the Disney production stirred mixed reactions among fans and critics alike. While some are excited to see her take on a new challenge and bring fresh energy to the project, others continue to raise concerns and criticisms about her suitability for the role, especially when Zegler lashes back out at fans.

She has chosen not to tiptoe around the controversial takes that many call “woke” in the upcoming project. Citing a heavy feminist presence that doesn’t need a prince to save her, fans continue to show concern not just over Zegler but also over the direction in which Disney is headed.

If her latest role in Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is any indication, her vocal talents may be spot on in the role, which will share the screen with Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Taking bias towards Zelger out of the question, many outlets report that she shined in the role of Lucy Gray Baird. Her role in Hunger Games has simply been overshadowed by what some consider to be immature behavior on social media, and a disgrace to Walt Disney and his greatest work.

Despite the backlash, The Walt Disney Company is moving forward with the live-action Snow White remake, while Zegler should be focused on her craft and determined to deliver a compelling performance in the Disney movie.

However, Zegler, who is no stranger to the news for making absurd comments, has once again put herself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The future Snow White star recently shared a birthday and took to Instagram to celebrate, but she didn’t stop there.

Highlighted in a series of posts by People, Zegler went on to encourage her followers to be “less hateful” moving forward, citing what she called the “hardest year” of her life, a role which pocketed her almost a million dollars.

Certainly, some will take issue with this, as Zegler, who has shown a tendency to be distant towards her position compared to those in need, could once again be victimizing herself. However, it is worth noting that the hate for her inclusion in Snow White has driven a huge instance of online bullying in her direction.

Rachel Zegler has also been vocal in her defense of fellow Disney Princess Halle Bailey and international pop star Taylor Swift in instances of online bullying. As an emerging talent in Hollywood, she is no stranger to scrutiny and should be poised to prove her detractors wrong with her dedication and talent. Snow White will offer that chance, but the film must stick to what made it special in the first place. Zegler’s comments about the Disney Princess who saved The Walt Disney Company suggest that she will do the opposite.

Stay tuned for more updates on Rachel Zegler and the developments surrounding the Disney movie as the story unfolds.