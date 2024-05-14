Netflix Overhaul: Billie Eilish Enters ‘Bridgerton’ Universe as Several Cast Members Exit

Dearest reader, news for the upcoming third season of Bridgerton is here, and one of the most iconic aspects of the show is getting a massive upgrade.

Bridgerton, a Netflix period drama created by Chris Van Dusen and based on Julia Quinn’s novels, has taken the world by storm.

The series follows the Bridgerton siblings, a close-knit bunch navigating love and societal pressures in London’s Regency Era high society. The show’s addictive mix of romance, gossip, and social intrigue, fueled by the anonymous gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, has rocketed it to immense popularity.

Season one reportedly became Netflix’s most-watched series ever at the time, and season two maintained its grip on viewers. The latest season of the Shondaland-produced (Shonda Rhimes) Regency-era series has a total of 627.11 million hours viewed on the streamer, surpassing Season 1, which had 625.49 million hours during the same span.

The show boasts a talented cast, dame Julie Andrews lends her voice to the all-knowing Lady Whistledown, while Nicola Coughlan portrays Penelope Featherington, a seemingly innocent young woman with a surprising secret. Regé-Jean Page captivated audiences in season one as the enigmatic Duke of Hastings, Daphne Bridgerton’s love interest, while Simone Ashley takes center stage in season two as Kate Sharma, the strong-willed woman who challenges Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey. Phoebe Dynevor shines as Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter, navigates love and societal expectations. The ensemble cast is rounded out by actors like Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, and Luke Thompson who portray the remaining Bridgerton siblings and their pursuits of love.

Season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton’s quest for love through a fake courtship that turns real with the dashing Duke of Hastings. Season two saw Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest son, grapple with finding a wife, leading to a battle of wills and undeniable chemistry with Kate Sharma. Bridgerton’s unique blend of historical fiction, romance, and social commentary, along with its stunning visuals and diverse cast, has secured its place as a captivating global phenomenon.

Season three delves into the blossoming romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), childhood friends whose relationship evolves into something more. Penelope, also known as the town’s mysterious gossip Lady Whistledown, finds herself entangled in a love story reminiscent of Julia Quinn’s novel “Romancing Mister Bridgerton.”

This season marks a departure from the series’ usual format, being divided into two parts. Part 1 is set to premiere on May 16, with Part 2 following on June 13. Given the gap since the last season aired, it’s natural if viewers find themselves needing a refresher on where the main characters stood in their lives.

Season two ended on a cliffhanger for Penelope and Colin. Penelope overheard Colin gossiping about never courting her, despite him just saving her family from financial ruin. This revelation shattered Penelope, who secretly loved him.

Season three explores the fallout. Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, says her character will be much bolder, and her relationship with Colin will be fundamentally changed. Previously, Colin was oblivious to Penelope’s feelings and even friend-zoned her.

Now, the tables are turned. Colin returns from travels abroad with a more mature look, while Penelope embraces her newfound independence and the power she holds as Lady Whistledown. Colin tries to help Penelope find suitors, unaware of her true feelings. The question isn’t if they’ll get together, but how – and whether the show will include fan-favorite moments from the book. As Luke Newton, who plays Colin, says, their dynamic is completely flipped, with Penelope now holding the power.

“Nic and I have talked so many times about how Colin always held the power in their relationship because of how she felt toward him,” Newton told Bustle. “It was fun to play the complete swap of that, of how she gains this power and confidence. We flipped everything on its head.”

Bridgerton’s soundtrack is a delightful rebellion against typical period drama scores, and one of the main reasons for the show’s gripping success.

Instead of relying solely on traditional orchestral pieces, the show throws viewers a curveball with modern pop hits reimagined in a classical style. Imagine the soaring vocals of Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” or the wistful melody of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” transformed into elegant string arrangements. This unexpected fusion creates a fresh and contemporary sound that sets Bridgerton apart.

But the music does more than just surprise audiences. These modern pop hits, reimagined for a bygone era, act as a bridge between the Regency Era setting and the present-day viewers. Familiar tunes instantly connect us to the characters’ emotions and situations, even though we’re watching a historical drama. Whether it’s the excitement of a grand ball, the sting of heartbreak, or the tension of a social encounter, the music flawlessly complements the scene’s mood.

The music choices also hold a deeper meaning. By having the characters of lavish high society enjoy these modern-sounding pieces, the show arguably offers a commentary on social class. The disconnect between the music and the time period highlights the aristocracy’s detachment from the realities of the world around them.

In conclusion, Bridgerton’s music is more than just background ambiance. It’s a crucial element that contributes to the show’s success. The unique blend of modern pop and classical arrangements creates a distinctive atmosphere, enhances our emotional connection to the characters, and adds a layer of wit and surprise to the viewing experience. It’s a bold choice that has become a signature feature of the Bridgerton phenomenon.

That is why it was so exciting to see Netflix launch the music of this season. Below is a full list of the new music you will hear in the upcoming season, once again featuring incredible artists.

THIS JUST IN: Orchestral Covers you’ll hear in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1: Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

BTS, Dynamite

GAYLE, abcdefu

Pitbull, Give Me Everything

Nick Jonas, Jealous

Sia, Cheap Thrills

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, Snow On The Beach

While Taylor Swift is a returning artist on the track (perfect timing with the recent release of “The Tortured Poets Society”), it is exciting to see all of the other artists make their Bridgerton debut, including Billie Eilish, who just won an Oscar for Best Original Song “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack. While Eilish is not officially acting in the show, she will be a big part of it.

Billie Eilish has actually been a popular pick for Netflix by the fans, as many supported a fan art poster of Billie joining the Tim Burton series Wednesday next to Jenna Ortega.

Moreover, Billie Eilish tantalized fans with a glimpse of her upcoming album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” as she unveiled a snippet of the affectionate track “Birds of a Feather” in an exclusive teaser for Netflix’s Heartstopper season three.

Between seasons two and three, fans of Bridgerton have been able to indulge in Queen Charlotte, the Bridgerton prequel series. It isn’t a straight historical biopic. Instead, it’s a prequel to the main Bridgerton series, offering a fictionalized look at Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence. The story centers on a young Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (India Amarteifio) who is sent to England for an arranged marriage with King George III (Corey Mylchreest).

Despite the preordained nature of the union, love blooms between them, even as the King wrestles with a hidden mental illness. Queen Charlotte navigates the complexities of court life, societal pressures, and her potential role as a future ruler. This prequel series lays the groundwork for the world of the Bridgerton series, particularly its portrayal of a racially diverse aristocracy.

It’s worth noting that while the character is based on a real queen, there’s ongoing debate about Queen Charlotte’s actual racial background. The series takes creative license to depict a Black queen in British royalty, not placing skin color as a defining quality in terms of stature.

If you want to watch the first five minutes of Bridgerton season three, you can do so here. The full list of episodes is titled:

Episode 1: “Out of the Shadows”

Episode 2: “How Bright the Moon”

Episode 3: “Forces of Nature”

Episode 4: “Old Friends”

Episode 5: “Tick Tock”

Episode 6: “Romancing Mister Bridgerton”

Episode 7: “Joining of Hands”

Episode 8: “Into the Light”

As for who is returning to the show, a majority of the cast will stay the same, but our season one lovebirds have flown the coup. Is Regé-Jean Page coming back as Simon? Sadly, no. Shortly after rumors bubbled up saying Page would return to reprise his role as the Duke of Hastings, the actor himself put speculation to rest with an Instagram post on June 21, 2022.

While he was already gone in season two, viewers will notice that one member of the titular clan is missing: Daphne. Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne, shared she will not be returning for season three. “Sadly not in season three. Potentially in the future,” she told Screen Rant last year.

Are you planning on watching season three of Bridgerton when it debuts this week?