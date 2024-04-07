Netflix Drop: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 No Longer Returning as Expected

Fans of Bridgerton should be aware that the next season will have an alternate version that Netflix has never seen before.

If you have been watching TV under a rock, Bridgerton is a period drama television series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shondaland for Netflix. Set in early 19th-century London during the Regency era, the series is based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels. It follows the lives, loves, and scandals of the wealthy Bridgerton family and their interactions with high society.

As noted by Media Moment, “In its first 28 days, Bridgerton was watched by an astounding 82 million member households. That means roughly 40% of Netflix subscribers decided to give it a try.”

The debut season of Bridgerton propelled actors Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor to stardom, particularly through their portrayal of characters engaged in numerous intimate scenes. Rhimes echoed sentiments advocating for the choreography of such scenes by an intimacy director, a practice already implemented on Bridgerton. She emphasized the importance of treating these scenes with the same careful planning and execution as action sequences, stating, “Sex scenes should be filmed with the precision of stunts.”

In its second season, Bridgerton shifted focus from Daphne and Simon to Anthony Bridgerton’s pursuit of a suitable partner. While perhaps less steamy than its predecessor, the season remained captivating, boasting the return of its stellar cast and introducing the Sharma sisters. The series continued to showcase its hallmark elaborate hair, makeup, and fashion, synonymous with high society. Notably, it broke Netflix’s record for the most-viewed English-language TV series, amassing 251.7 million hours of viewing during its debut week.

Now, during an interview on SiriusXM Hits 1, Nicola Coughlan, known for her role as Penelope Featherington, disclosed that she has a stipulation in her contract requiring Netflix and Shondaland to offer a PG-rated version of Bridgerton for her family’s enjoyment.

“It’s literally written into my contract,” she said. “People think I’m like saying it as a joke. I just don’t want to. I grew up Irish Catholic. That’s just not how we vibe.”

The stipulation was added after Nicola’s mom saw season 1, “When she first saw Bridgerton, she didn’t know it was gonna be so saucy,” Coughlan recalled. “And then you get a bottom, Jonathan Bailey’s lovely bottom, about two minutes into the first episode ever. And she was like, ‘What is this?’ But then, now she thinks it’s fantastic and really funny, and she keeps talking about bottoms.”

Coughlan hints that the upcoming Season 3 of Bridgerton will feature numerous candid scenes between her character Penelope Featherington and her co-star Luke Newton, portraying Colin Bridgerton.

“We did break a piece of furniture while doing one of those scenes,” she said. “I didn’t know what it was gonna be like, but it’s a little bit like a stunt in which they’re like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna do this, this, and this. But then they gave us freedom to like, we had a lot of say in how we did those scenes and what we wanted to do. And that makes you feel quite empowered and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re gonna do this, this, and this.’ So we felt super. They were actually really enjoyable. I didn’t think they would be. They were great. It was fun.”

Our beloved Regency drama received the green light for seasons 3 and 4 back in April 2021, following the remarkable success of its first season. Netflix made the announcement in a letter signed by Lady Whistledown herself, declaring, “Esteemed members of the Ton, it appears we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to wield her pen once more…”

The first part of Bridgerton’s third season premieres on Netflix on May 16, with the second part set to follow on June 13.

We can also expect to see Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen), Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe), Alice Mondrich (Emma Naomi) and the Featherington sisters Prudence Featherington (Bessie Carter) and Philipa Featherington (Harriet Cains) return.

Below is the first clip of the show that has been revealed:

Season two star Simone Ashley confirmed that she and Jonathan Bailey will be returning for Bridgerton season three and season four. She said, “In season two, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting. I’d like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in season three and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it.”

Regé-Jean Page, known for his role as the Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett, did not reprise his character for the second season, and he won’t return for the third either. He expressed openness to the idea of the show recasting his role. Page clarified on Instagram that he wouldn’t be back for the third season, dispelling rumors.

Phoebe Dynevor, who portrays Daphne Bridgerton, also confirmed that she won’t be part of the third season. She expressed hope for a potential return in the future but is looking forward to watching the third season as a viewer.

Are you excited to watch Bridgerton season 3?