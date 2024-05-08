71% of Americans Reject Bob Iger’s Disney, Demand Return To”Wholesome Programming”

Americans are turning on Bob Iger and The Walt Disney Company and demand a return to the classic “wholesome” content they grew up with, according to a report from a controversial pollster.

Rasmussen Reports has released a new survey that claims that the majority of Americans feel that Disney has overly sexualized its movies and TV shows, given children too much awareness of the existence of LGBTQIA+ people, and needs to return to “wholesome programming.”

The poll was conducted between April 21-25. It involved questions like “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: ‘Disney should return to wholesome programming and allow parents to decide when their children are taught about sexuality’?” Reportedly, 71% of adult respondents agreed with that question, with 53% “strongly agreeing.”

Another example question on the Disney Rasmussen poll was, “A Disney executive has said the company has ‘many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories.’ Is such programming appropriate for children under age 12?” In that case, 54% answered that it was not appropriate.

The Rasmussen poll claims that self-identified members of the Democrat Party and those earning above $200,000 were both less likely to want to return the content of entertainment back in time and more likely to find the existence of LGBTIA+ people in media “appropriate.”

It is worth mentioning that Rasmussen Reports (which was founded in 2003 by Scott Rasmussen, who has since left the company) is widely regarded as a highly partisan polling company that frequently finds data disproportionately supporting conservative causes and mindsets. Most notably, it was formally banned by 538, a popular aggregator of polling data, after being unable to meet standards set by ABC News (a company owned by Disney).

According to Rasmussen itself, ABC News requested that the pollster answer the following in order to still be included in 538 data, which it then failed to do:

This survey seems to indicate that Rasmussen’s weighting targets or sampling strategies are not well-tuned, since the outcome of the poll does not match the observable election result. How are you addressing that methodological problem? This tweet seems to indicate that Rasmussen’s IVR polling is reaching the same people (or, at least, person) multiple times. Is the phone portion of the poll relying on a panel of some type? If not, why would the same citizen get routine calls from the same pollster? Perhaps related to #2: Your methodology states, “Calls are placed to randomly-selected phone numbers through a process that ensures appropriate geographic representation.” What is the process being applied? And what does “randomly-selected” mean here? If not RDD, where are you getting your call lists? The methodology mentions a “demographically diverse panel” for online respondents. Is this panel proprietary, or are you contracting it out? If the former, how do you recruit and ensure balanced representation on the panel? If the latter, to whom are you contracting out? The methodology mentions you weight by “age, race, gender, political party, and other factors.” What are the other factors? The methodology also states, “For political surveys, census bureau data provides a starting point and a series of screening questions are used to determine likely voters. The questions involve voting history, interest in the current campaign, and likely voting intentions.” Does this mean you are weighting first and screening second? If so, is there additional rebalancing for the LV sample? For example, women are less likely than men to say they’re definitely going to vote, but they usually make up at least half of the electorate anyway.

Regardless of the source of the data and its reliability, it is undeniable that The Walt Disney Company has come to be perceived in conservative circles as a firebrand of LGBTIA+ progressiveness and a “woke agenda.” A lengthy, public battle with Florida Governor (and former presidential hopeful) Ron DeSantis cemented the idea that Disney has become a symbol of leftist politics in America, and that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

The upcoming Snow White film, starring Rachel Zegler in a remake of the 1937 film, has faced numerous accusations of being “woke” for casting a Latina actress or giving the title character increased agency. Similarly, movies released during the COVID-19 pandemic, like Strange World (2022) and Lightyear (2022), were aggressively campaigned against by parent groups who objected to the presence of LGBTQIA+ characters.

In particular, Disney CEO Bob Iger has increasingly become the figurehead for all the “wokeness” of Disney, despite his terror of taking political stances and opposition toward equal pay and workers’ rights. It seems that a lot of Americans don’t really care about what Disney’s actual positions are and just don’t like Bob Iger.

